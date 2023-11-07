Boogie Tillmon’s bio: What is known about Trey Parker's ex-wife

Boogie Tillmon is a former American exotic dancer. She is best known as Trey Parker’s ex-wife. Parker is a multiple award-winning creator and animator of South Park and co-creator of the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. Parker and Tillmon's story started in 2014. Discover more about Tilmon in the post.

Trey Parker and Boogie Tillmon attend a special retrospective event honouring 20 seasons of 'South Park' in Los Angeles, USA on 01 Sep 2016. Photo: Rob Latour/Variety (modified by author)

Boogie Tillmon comes from a big family with prestigious roots in the United States. Her grandfather, Edward Tillmon, was a Tuskegee fighter pilot in World War II. He was married to his wife Barbara for 76 years. Together, they had three children, sixteen grandchildren (including Boogie), and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Boogie Tillmon’s grandfather died in 2021 at age 98.

Profile summary

Full name Boogie Tillmon Parker Gender Female Year of birth 1980s Age Late 30s (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Linda Tillmon Father Edward Tillmon Siblings 11 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Trey Parker Children 2 Profession Former exotic dancer Instagram @thesouthparkers

Boogie Tillmon’s bio

Boogie Tillmon's parents are Linda, a housewife, and Edward Tillmon, a retired factory worker. Trey Parker’s ex-wife was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

The former exotic dancer has six sisters, including Radhika, Jenny Jean and Jackie Jo Fletcher, and five brothers. While she and her sisters often spend time with their families and share on social media, her brothers keep their lives private.

What is Boogie Tillmon’s age?

Boogie Tillmon, Betty Parker and Trey Parker attend the "Beauty And The Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Boogie’s exact date of birth is unknown to the public. However, she is thought to be in her late thirties. Boogie Tillmon’s birthday is thought to be in the 1980s.

Career

Tillmon previously made a living as a waitress in different restaurants and bars. Eventually, she quit this role and became an exotic dancer in Los Angeles nightclubs. Boogie rose to fame when she got married to Trey Parker. After her high-profile wedding, she quit her exotic dancing job to become a homemaker.

How did Boogie Tillmon and Trey Parker meet?

The pair met in 2009, shortly after Parker had divorced his first wife, Emma Sugiyama, a digital creator and product photographer. Trey and Boogie started dating shortly after. They had their daughter, Betty Boogie Parker, on 19 August 2013. Trey also became the stepfather of Boogie Tillmon’s son, Kobe Ervin Tillmon.

Trey Parker is an American actor, animator, writer, producer, and director best known for co-creating the animated television series South Park. Alongside his co-creator Matt Stone, Parker has won multiple awards for his work on the series. The two partners also co-created the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Book of Mormon.

Are Trey Parker and Boogie still married?

Trey Parker celebrates with his daughter Betty, his stepson Kobe, and his ex-wife Boogie Tillmon. Photo: @thesouthparkers on Instagram (modified by author)

No, Parker and Tillmon divorced in 2019. The pair tied the knot on 2 April 2014 and got tattoos of each other’s names. Boogie also took up Parker’s surname. Unfortunately, Parker filed for divorce in March 2019 after five years of marriage. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Regardless, Boogie still uses the surname Parker on social media.

However, despite their split, the pair have maintained a close relationship. They continue to co-parent Betty, who works as a South Park voice artist alongside her father. The parents have joint custody of Betty. Boogie’s Instagram page is filled with family moments, often confusing her fans about whether they got back together. However, she only refers to Trey as her best friend.

FAQs

Who is Boogie Tillmon? She is a former American exotic dancer primarily known as Trey Parker’s ex-wife. What is Boogie Tillmon’s ethnicity? She is of mixed race. Her father, Edward, is African-American, while her mother, Linda, is white. What is Boogie Tillmon’s age? Her exact age is not known. However, she is thought to be in her late thirties. When is Boogie Tillmon’s birthday? She is yet to reveal her date of birth, but it is thought to be in the 1980s. Who is Boogie Tillmon’s son? Her son is Kobe Ervin Tillmon. He was born from a previous relationship, and his biological father is unknown. Are Boogie Tillmon and Trey Parker together? No, the couple divorced in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences. However, they remain close friends and co-parent their daughter Betty.

Boogie Tillmon is globally known as Trey Parker’s ex-wife. She rose to fame when she and the South Park creator married in 2014. Unfortunately, the pair split up in 2019. Even so, they maintain a close relationship. They also co-parent their daughter, Betty, who is already following in her father’s footsteps.

