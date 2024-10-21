Kano Hisbah has dragged Auwal Sankara, the Jigawa commissioner for special duties, to court, over an alleged illicit affair with a married woman

Abba Sufi, the director general of the Kano Hisbah board, confirmed that Sankara will appear in court today, Monday

According to reports, Hisbah arrested Sankara after Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband, reported that the commissioner was engaging in an illicit affair with his wife

The Jigawa state commissioner for special duties, Mr Auwal Sankara, will be arraigned in a Kano court today, Monday, October 21, over alleged infidelity.

The director-general of Hisbah Commission in Kano state, Mr Abba Sufi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday, October 20.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Malam Ibrahim, a representatives of the Jigawa state government, emphasized the significance of the allegations, stating that they have caused considerable embarrassment to the government.

Speaking further, he explained that the media coverage surrounding the issue has led to a degradation of the state’s reputation, prompting the government to take decisive action.

“To ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the state, the government is compelled to set up a committee to investigate the allegations,” Ibrahim said.

As part of the investigation process, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state suspended Sankara to facilitate a thorough examination of the matter, The Punch reported.

The committee is expected to submit its findings within two weeks, as the state seeks to address the concerns raised by the allegations and restore public trust.

Jigawa commissioner caught with married woman

Kano Hisbah allegedly arrested Sankara in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

But Sankara denied the allegation in a statement issued on Friday, October 18.

He noted that he would be taking legal action to clear his name.

Jigawa governor suspends aide

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state suspended his special adviser on salary and pensions, Bashir Ado, over an alleged premature statement on N70,000 minimum wage.

The government said it viewed with serious concern, an incorrect statement circulating in various sections of the media alleging that Governor Namadi has approved N70,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The secretary to the Jigawa state government further announced the setting up of a five-man committee to investigate the motive behind the controversial announcement.

