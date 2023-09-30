Jeanne Cadieu’s age, height, birthday, net worth, Jake Gyllenhaal

Jeanne Cadieu is a French model and Instagram influencer. She gained immense prominence when she got romantically involved with Jake Gyllenhaal, an American actor and producer. The model has worked with various modelling agencies such as IMG Models and Elite Model Management. What is Jeanne Cadieu’s age? Learn more about Jake Gyllenhaal's girlfriend.

Jeanne Cadieu attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 27 March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jeanna Cadieu is a successful model and has worked with some of the most notable fashion brands. She has also been featured in various fashion magazines and has collaborated with popular photographers over the years. She is currently signed to the New York-based model and talent agency Elite Model Management and Women Management Milano.

Full name Jeanne Cadieu Gender Female Date of birth 8 February 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Paris, France Current residence New York, United States Nationality French Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Alain Cadieu Mother Julia Robert Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal Education Columbia University, New York City Profession Model, Instagram influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @jeannecadieu

Jeanne Cadieu’s biography

The thriving model was born in Paris, France, but currently resides in the United States of America. She is a French national of white ethnicity. Jeanne Cadieu’s parents are Alain Cadieu, an engineer and Julia Robert, a businesswoman. She grew up alongside her sister, Marion Cadieu.

She attended the International School of Paris. Jeanne is currently a student at Columbia University in New York City.

What is Jeanne Cadieu’s age?

Jeanne Cadieu posing for a picture in a grey and black attire. Photo: @jeannecadieu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The model is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Jeanne Cadieu’s birthday? She was born on 8 February 1996. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Jeanne Cadieu do?

Jeanne Cadieu is a model and Instagram influencer. She began her modelling career soon after completing her high school education and later relocated to New York, United States, to pursue her modelling career. She has since modelled for numerous brands such as Rag & Bone, Etta Sabater, and Vogue Australia.

Jeanne is currently signed to the New York-based model and talent agency Elite Model Management and the Paris-based Women Management agency. She was previously signed to IMG Models agency.

The model was also featured on the March 2023 cover of Harper's Bazaar France and Loewe. Jeanne has also walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week and other major fashion shows worldwide.

She is also active on Instagram, boasting over 38 thousand followers as of writing. Based on her posts, she has modelled for various designers and fashion brands, including Stella McCartney, Isabel Marant, Schiaparelli, Valentino, Levi, Saint Laurent, and The Row.

What is Jeanne Cadieu’s net worth?

The French model has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Her primary source of income is her modelling career and brand endorsements.

Who is Jeanne Cadieu dating?

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu at the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" at Palais des Festivals on 24 May 2022. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

The model is currently in a romantic relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The two reportedly began dating in 2018 but kept their relationship under wraps until September 2021, when they made their first joint red carpet-appearance at an event.

The two made their red carpet debut at the New York Film Festival for Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. They have since made some appearances together at similar events, such as at the Paris premiere of Jake's film Ambulance in May 2022 and the Cannes Film Festival.

Model Jeanne Cadieu's boyfriend is an actor and producer best known for his roles in Nightcrawler (2014), Prisoners (2013), Brokeback Mountain (2005), and Donnie Darko (2001). He previously dated Kirsten Dunst from 2002 to 2004, Reese Witherspoon from 2007 to 2009 and model Alyssa Miller in late 2013.

What is Jeanne Cadieu’s height?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend stands 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 32-25-35 inches or 81-64-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Jeanne Cadieu

Who is Jeanne Cadieu? She is a French model and Instagram influencer. Where is Jeanne Cadieu from? She was born in Paris, France. How old is Jeanne Cadieu? She is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 8 February 1996. Who are Jeanne Cadieu's parents? Her parents are Alain Cadieu and Julia Robert. Who is Jeanne Cadieu's boyfriend? The model is currently dating Jake Gyllenhaal, an American actor and producer. How long have Jake and Jeanne been together? Jake and Jeanne have reportedly been together for over five years. They began dating in 2018. What is Jeanne Cadieu's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. What is Jeanne Cadieu's height? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Jeanne Cadieu’s age is 27 years old as of 2023. She is a French model and Instagram influencer known for her work with various modelling agencies such as IMG Models and Elite Model Management. She is in a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, an American actor and producer.

