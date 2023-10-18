Jonathan Davino’s age, height, net worth, Sydney Sweeney

Jonathan Davino is a businessperson, restaurateur and celebrity partner from the United States of America. He came into the limelight as Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé. His fiancée is an American actress best known for her roles in the Max drama series Euphoria and the anthology series The White Lotus. What is Jonathan Davino’s age?

Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on 23 October 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, became famous following his romantic relationship with the actress. He is a restaurateur and co-owner of Pompeii Pizza, a well-known Italian eatery in Chicago. The two began dating in 2018 and got engaged in February 2022. They now reside in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Davino Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1983 Age 40 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilogram 90 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Roger Mother Velda Davino Siblings 7 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Sydney Sweeney Profession Businessperson Net worth $3 million

What is Jonathan Davino’s age?

Sydney Sweeney’s partner is 40 years old as of 2023. When was Jonathan Davino born? He was born on 19 June 1983. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The celebrity partner was born and raised in the United States to Roger (father) and Velda Davino (mother). He is an American national. His parents are of Italian origin.

Davino grew up alongside seven siblings— five brothers named Mark, Tommy, Jimmy, Robert, and Anthony and two sisters named Kimi and Carissa.

What is Jonathan Davino’s job?

Jonathan Davino is a businessperson and restaurateur. He has worked as a restaurateur and owned two Chicago restaurants, Mista Pizza and Pompei Xpress, which have both closed. Davino's family owns a 14th Round and Finalbell, a device technology and packaging company.

What is Jonathan Davino’s net worth?

The Chicago-based restaurateur has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His net worth is attributed to his job as a restaurateur. He also earns from his family businesses, 14th Round and Final Bell.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney’s relationship

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney have been together for a while now. The two were first romantically linked in 2018 and got engaged in February 2022.

Jonathan and Sydney have mostly kept their relationship out of the limelight, as they hardly share each other's photos on social media. However, they have made a few public appearances, including at an Emmys party at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles in September 2018 and some PDA-filled vacations.

Jonathan Davino’s fiancée is an American actress popularly known for her roles in the Max drama series Euphoria and The White Lotus anthology series. She first rose to stardom after starring in The Handmaid's Tale (2018) and Sharp Objects (2018).

What is Jonathan Davino’s height?

Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 198 pounds or 90 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jonathan Davino

Jonathan Davino’s age is 40 years as of 2023. He is a businessperson and restaurateur from the United States of America. He came into the spotlight following her relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney. Jonathan and Sydney began dating in 2018 and got engaged in February 2022.

Source: Legit.ng