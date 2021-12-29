Colby Brock’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, net worth

Colby Brock is an American YouTuber and social media personality. He has made significant achievements alongside his best friend Sam Golbach with whom they run a joint YouTube channel.

Internet Personality Colby Brock attends the premiere of The Standoff at Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Colby Brock was born and raised in Stanley, Kansas City. He currently resides in California in a shared house with Sam Golbach and his friends. He is also an avid dog lover and has two pet dogs named Koki and Foxy.

Profile summary

Full name: Cole Robert “Colby” Brock

Cole Robert “Colby” Brock Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: January 2, 1997

January 2, 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Stanley, Kansas, USA

Stanley, Kansas, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Robert A. Brock

Robert A. Brock Mother: Pat Brock

Pat Brock Siblings: Gage Brock

Gage Brock Relationship status: Single

Single High School: Blue Valley High School

Blue Valley High School Occupation: YouTuber, social media star and influencer

YouTuber, social media star and influencer Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 YouTube: Colby Brock and Sam and Colby

Colby Brock and Sam and Colby Instagram: @colbybrock

@colbybrock TikTok: @colbybrock

@colbybrock Twitter: @ColbyBrock and @SamandColby

@ColbyBrock and @SamandColby Email: colbybrockbusiness@gmail.com

What is Colby Brock's real name?

Colby Brock and Sam Golbach attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

His real name is Cole Robert “Colby” Brock. He was born and raised in a devout Christian family in Stanley, Kansas City, the United States. He is the last born in his family, and his parents are Pat Brock and Robert A. Brock, a businessman by profession. He has an older brother called Gage Brock.

When is Colby Brock's birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on January 2 every year. The social media influencer was born in 1997.

How old is Colby Brock now? As of 2021, Colby Brock's age is 24 years.

Education

He attended Blue Valley High School and later proceeded to a private university in California to further his studies.

Rise to fame

Colby is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He has a massive number of followers on his social media pages. He started his career journey on the Vine app while still in high school in the company of his co-creator Sam Golbach.

After the app was shut down, they transitioned to YouTube as a duo where they currently operate a joint account with over 5.5 million subscribers. Colby and his team film abandoned haunted buildings and other scary places.

Colby also has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 2.4 million subscribers. He is also the founder and owner of a fashion clothing line known as Fanjoy. He has also co-founded The Life Project website, where they post informative videos related to How to Maintain a Happy Lifestyle.

Other endeavours

The content creator has been at the forefront of advocating and supporting other peoples' rights. In May 2020, he was featured on the Good Morning America show regarding managing mental health.

Still, in the same year, Brock protested the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, where he is a resident. He also took on his social media platforms to voice his support towards the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Is Colby Brock single?

The YouTuber is currently single. He has, however, reportedly dated Amber Scholl. Amber is an American social media personality and YouTuber. The two are just close friends.

Does Colby Brock have a kid?

There are no details about him having a kid.

How tall is Colby Brock?

YouTube star Colby Brock attends the Ad Council's 65th Annual Public Service Award Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Colby Brock's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres), and he weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). His hair is dark brown and his eyes are blue.

What is Colby Brock's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the content creator has a net worth of $3 million.

What was Colby Brock in jail for?

Colby and Sam found themselves on the wrong side of the law over the filming of haunted and abandoned buildings, which is what they do on a daily basis. On January 16, 2019, the ambitious ghost hunters hopped over the fence to shoot a video in an abandoned construction site in a school building near Hillsborough County.

Unfortunately, a concerned neighbour saw them and alerted the police about invaders within the school compound. The duo was arrested and taken to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The news hit social media, and within a short while, their followers created a hashtag on Twitter #FreeSamandColby.

As a result, Colby and Sam were released on bond, and they have never been to jail again during their career.

Colby Brock has built a thriving online career on social media platforms and engages his fans with his hilarious content. He has made significant achievements alongside his best friend Sam, and he is a great role model and an inspiration to many upcoming social media influencers.

Source: Legit.ng