Asaad Amin’s biography: what is known about Muhammad Ali’s son?

Asaad Amin is a famous baseball player and coach from the United States. To most people, he is known as the adopted and youngest son of the late professional boxer Muhammad Ali. His dad is remembered as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century and the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

Asaad Amin attends the 2016 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Marriott Louisville Downtown in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Asaad Amin played baseball for his college team before he signed with Heavenly Attendants, where he worked as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Profile summary

Full name Asaad Amin Gender Male Date of birth 17 January 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 235 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Wife Rachel Ali Father Mohammed Ali Mother Lonnie Williams Ali Siblings 7 Education University of Louisville Profession Baseball coach Net worth $7 million

Asaad Amin's biography

The baseball coach was born in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He is the adopted son of the late professional boxer Muhammad Ali and Lonnie Ali. He was adopted when he was barely five months old. He grew up alongside his seven siblings, namely Laila, Rasheda Maryum, Hana, Khaliah, Jamillah, Miya and Muhammad Jr.

His father, Mohammed Ali, also known as The Greatest, was an American activist and professional boxer. During his time, he was the greatest heavyweight boxer and an outstanding sports star globally. His mother, Lonnie Williams, on the other hand, was a Parkinson's advocate and philanthropist.

Asaad Amin's siblings are known for different professions; Maryum, the eldest, is a known rapper, while Leila became a professional boxer. Rasheda is an author, while Muhammed Jr. is an entrepreneur.

How old is Asaad Amin?

Asaad Amin's age is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 January 1995. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Asaad Amin do?

He is a well-known baseball player. He started his baseball career during his high school days. Asaad led his high school team to the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division Championship.

He later enrolled at the University of Louisville, where he became part of the Cardinals baseball team. His baseball career got a boost in 2004 when Heavenly Attendants recruited him. Following his recruitment, Asaad worked as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2009, he was signed by Anaheim Angels in the 40th round.

The famous baseball coach also serves as a content producer for the University of Louisville Athletics. Additionally, he works as an area scout for the Chicago White Sox.

What is Asaad Amin's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, his net worth is estimated to be $7 million. However, this information has not been verified. He mainly earns his income from his career as a baseball coach.

Who is Asaad Amin's wife?

Asaad is married to Rachael Ali. Rachael is a teacher by profession, and the two met at the University of Louisville. After a while, they engaged and eventually tied the knot on 31 December 2018. Only close friends and family members attended their wedding ceremony. The couple has a daughter together named Zoey Ali, who was born on 5 September 2020.

How tall is Asaad Amin?

Muhammad Ali's son Asaad is 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall and weighs about 235 pounds or 107 centimetres. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Asaad Ali? He is an American-based baseball player and coach. He is famously known as the son of the late professional boxer Muhammed Ali. When is Asaad Amin's birthday? The American baseball coach celebrates his birthday on 17 January every year. How old is Asaad Amin? He is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 January 1995. Is Asaad Amin Muhammad Ali's son? He is the adopted son of Muhammed Ali. He was adopted when he was five years old. What does Asaad Amin do? He is a baseball player and coach. He is also the content producer of the University of Louisville Athletics. What is Asaad Amin's net worth? His alleged net worth is $7 million as of 2022. Who is Asaad Amin's wife? The famous baseball coach's wife is Rachael Ali. The couple got married in 2018.

Asaad Amin is a renowned American baseball player and coach. He is popularly recognized as the son of the late professional boxer Muhammad Ali and Lonnie Williams. Asaad is also a family man.

