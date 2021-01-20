Martie Allen’s bio: what is known about Kristy McNichol’s partner?

Martie Allen is a talented and respected television personality. She has also appeared in a few movies as a supporting actress. Her relationship with singer and actress Kristy McNichol catapulted her to fame and made numerous people curious about her life.

Martie Allen and Kristy McNichol are among the couples that have championed the rights and freedoms of the LGBT+ community. The two have been a couple for many years. Read on to know more about Martie Allen and her whereabouts today.

Full name Martie Allen Gender Female Date of birth 1st January 1960 Age 62 years (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilogrammes 70 Body measurements in inches 34-29-38 Bra cup 33C Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Partner Kristy McNichol Profession Former actress

Who is Martie Allen?

Martie Allen is a teacher, former television personality and actress. Although she was in the public industry, she did not become a household name. She remained in the shadows until she started dating a celebrity.

How old is Martie Allen?

The television personality is 62 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1st January 1960 in the United States of America, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Is Martie Allen an actress?

Martie is a former actress who featured in a few movies and shows in the1980s. She was a supporting actress in the productions she has credits for, but she did not get much fame or media attention then.

Details of Martie Allen's movies and shows are scarce, but Family, Little Darlings, and Empty Nest are some of the productions her partner starred in.

Net worth

There is no official communication about the former actress' net worth. What is the net worth of Kristy Mcnichol? Allen's partner has a net worth of $4 million. What does Kristy McNichol do for a living? McNichol is a retired actress and singer.

Are Kristy McNichol and Martie Allen still together?

Who is Kristy McNichol married to? The former singer and actress is not legally married, but Martie Allen is her long-term partner.

The two became a couple in the early 1990s but kept it a secret for a long time. There were speculations that Kristy was a lesbian, but she did not address the matter until 2012.

When she came out, she confirmed she had been living with Allen since the early 1990s. She hoped her openness would help young people who are bullied because of their sexuality. The two are still together as of 2022.

Where are Kristy McNichol and Martie Allen today?

The partners are still actively involved in activities that benefit society. Both are retired from the public scene. After retiring from acting, Kristy McNichol started teaching acting at a private school in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

The partners now devote time to various pursuits, including yoga and tennis. They are also involved in charity work.

Height and weight

The former media personality is 5' 4" or 163 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. She has dark brown eyes and blonde hair, and her body measurements in inches are 34-29-38. Her bra cup size is 33C.

Fun facts about Martie Allen

She enjoys travelling in her free time.

Kristy McNichol and Martie Allen are dog lovers.

She and her partner do not have biological or adopted children.

She does not use any social media platform.

Martie Allen came into the limelight after her partner, Kristy McNichol, came out. The two have been together since the early 1990s and are advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

