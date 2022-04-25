Nikki Roumel’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Nikki Roumel is a TV personality and actress from Canada. She is well recognized for playing the role of teenage Georgia Miller in the television series Ginny & Georgia. The actress has also appeared in TV shows such as Designated Survivor and Holly Hobbie.
Nikki Roumel began her acting profession in 2013 in the short film Anaphylaction, where she plays Kendra. Before she went into acting, the actress was a kickboxer.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nikki Roumeliotis
- Popular as: Nikki Roumel
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8 May 2000
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 4’’
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 84-61-86
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- University: Wilfrid Laurier University
- Profession: Actress, television personality
- Net worth: $500 thousand
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Nikki Roumel's biography
On 8 May 2000, Roumeliotis was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The actress has an older sister, Talia, who is studying Nursing. She follows the Christianity religion.
Is Nikki Roumel Greek?
No, the young actress is Canadian. However, she is originally from Netherland. According to a photo she posted on her Instagram on 16 January 2020, her grandfather moved from the Netherlands to Canada with his family when he was fifteen years old. Her ethnicity is white.
How old is Nikki Roumel?
Nikki Roumel’s age is 21 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
Educational background
After finishing her secondary education, the television personality enrolled at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she pursued acting.
Why is Nikki Roumel famous?
She is an actress and television personality. She began developing an interest in acting from childhood. Back then, she performed in theatre productions. Her first role on screen came in 2013 when she appeared in the short film Anaphylaction.
In 2015, she appeared in the horror film Lake Creature as the little Native Indian Girl. In 2018, the actress won a Joey Award for her excellent work in the entertainment industry. She shared a photo on her Instagram with the following caption.
Thank you so much, Joey Awards, for an awesome weekend! Also couldn't have hoped for a better person to spend the event with….
Nikki Roumel’s movies and TV shows
The television personality has 5 acting credits to her name. They include:
- Ginny & Georgia (2021) – Teenage Georgia Miller
- Designated Survivor (2017) – Sibyl Sadik
- Holly Hobbie (2018) – Cheer Captain
- Anaphylaction (2013) – Kendra
- The Wayne Ayers Podcast (2021) - Guest
How much is Nikki Roumel worth?
Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is acting.
Who is Nikki Roumel’s boyfriend?
The Canadian actress is single. She has also not disclosed any information on social media on whether or not she has plans to date.
How tall is Nikki Roumel?
Nikki Roumel’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kg).
Nikki Roumel’s fast facts
- Who is Nikki Roumel? She is a Canadian actress and TV personality well recognized for her appearance in the television series Ginny & Georgia.
- Where was Nikki Roumel raised? She was raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
- What is Nikki Roumel’s real name? Her real name is Nikki Roumeliotis. Her other name is Nikola.
- Where is Nikki Roumel from? She is from Toronto, Canada. However, she is originally from the Netherlands. Her grandfather moved from the Netherlands to Canada when he was a teenager.
- Is Nikki Roumel in Ginny and Georgia? Yes. The Canadian actress is playing the role of the teenage Georgia Miller in the television series.
- What movies has Nikki Roumel been in? She has appeared in films like Lake Creature and Anaphylaction.
Nikki Roumel is an actress and television personality from Canada. She began her acting career when she was 13 years old. She has won the hearts of many due to her outstanding role as teenage George Miller in the television series Ginny & Georgia.
READ ALSO: Anastasia Martin’s biography: age, birthday, parents, boyfriend
Legit.ng recently published Anastasia Martin’s biography. She is a British singer and actress recognized for her role as Alisa von Vamalia in the television show Heirs of The Night. The actress was born in London, England.
Anastasia began her acting career in 2015 when she landed the role of Peet'matz in the TV series Legends. Since then, she has appeared in films such as Tears Dry to Frost, In from the Cold and Doctors.
Source: Legit.ng