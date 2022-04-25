Nikki Roumel’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Nikki Roumel is a TV personality and actress from Canada. She is well recognized for playing the role of teenage Georgia Miller in the television series Ginny & Georgia. The actress has also appeared in TV shows such as Designated Survivor and Holly Hobbie.

Canadian actress posing with her dog. Photo: @nikkiroumel

Source: Instagram

Nikki Roumel began her acting profession in 2013 in the short film Anaphylaction, where she plays Kendra. Before she went into acting, the actress was a kickboxer.

Profile summary

Full name: Nikki Roumeliotis

Nikki Roumeliotis Popular as: Nikki Roumel

Nikki Roumel Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 May 2000

8 May 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 4’’

5’ 4’’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34

33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 84-61-86

84-61-86 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single University: Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University Profession: Actress, television personality

Actress, television personality Net worth: $500 thousand

Nikki Roumel's biography

On 8 May 2000, Roumeliotis was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The actress has an older sister, Talia, who is studying Nursing. She follows the Christianity religion.

Is Nikki Roumel Greek?

No, the young actress is Canadian. However, she is originally from Netherland. According to a photo she posted on her Instagram on 16 January 2020, her grandfather moved from the Netherlands to Canada with his family when he was fifteen years old. Her ethnicity is white.

How old is Nikki Roumel?

Canadian television personality posing with her Joey Award. Photo: @nikkiroumel

Source: Instagram

Nikki Roumel’s age is 21 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

After finishing her secondary education, the television personality enrolled at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she pursued acting.

Why is Nikki Roumel famous?

She is an actress and television personality. She began developing an interest in acting from childhood. Back then, she performed in theatre productions. Her first role on screen came in 2013 when she appeared in the short film Anaphylaction.

In 2015, she appeared in the horror film Lake Creature as the little Native Indian Girl. In 2018, the actress won a Joey Award for her excellent work in the entertainment industry. She shared a photo on her Instagram with the following caption.

Thank you so much, Joey Awards, for an awesome weekend! Also couldn't have hoped for a better person to spend the event with….

Nikki Roumel’s movies and TV shows

The television personality has 5 acting credits to her name. They include:

Ginny & Georgia (2021) – Teenage Georgia Miller

(2021) – Teenage Georgia Miller Designated Survivor (2017) – Sibyl Sadik

(2017) – Sibyl Sadik Holly Hobbie ( 2018) – Cheer Captain

2018) – Cheer Captain Anaphylaction (2013) – Kendra

(2013) – Kendra The Wayne Ayers Podcast (2021) - Guest

How much is Nikki Roumel worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is acting.

Who is Nikki Roumel’s boyfriend?

Canadian actress posing on stairs with her puppy. Photo: @nikkiroumel

Source: Instagram

The Canadian actress is single. She has also not disclosed any information on social media on whether or not she has plans to date.

How tall is Nikki Roumel?

Nikki Roumel’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kg).

Nikki Roumel’s fast facts

Who is Nikki Roumel? She is a Canadian actress and TV personality well recognized for her appearance in the television series Ginny & Georgia. Where was Nikki Roumel raised? She was raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. What is Nikki Roumel's real name? Her is Nikki Roumeliotis. Her other name is Nikola. Where is Nikki Roumel from? She is from Toronto, Canada. However, she is originally from the Netherlands. Her grandfather moved from the Netherlands to Canada when he was a teenager. Is Nikki Roumel in Ginny and Georgia? Yes. The Canadian actress is playing the role of the teenage Georgia Miller in the television series. What movies has Nikki Roumel been in? She has appeared in films like Lake Creature and Anaphylaction.

Nikki Roumel is an actress and television personality from Canada. She began her acting career when she was 13 years old. She has won the hearts of many due to her outstanding role as teenage George Miller in the television series Ginny & Georgia.

