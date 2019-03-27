Bill Gates son Rory John Gates' bio: age, college, net worth

Who is Bill Gates' son? Rory John Gates is the only son and second child of Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft. He is not a public figure and rarely participates in interviews. His mother describes him as a compassionate and curious individual.

Bill, Jennifer, Rory, Phoebe and Melinda pose for a photo. Photo: @melindafrenchgates

Source: Instagram

At ten years old, he wrote a poem called Diamante, and this poem appeared to be quite the talk of the town about in media.

Profile summary

Full name: Rory John Gates

Rory John Gates Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: May 23, 1999

May 23, 1999 Rory John Gates' age: 22 years (as of 2021)

22 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence: Lake Washington in Medina, Washington, US

Lake Washington in Medina, Washington, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 116

116 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates Father: Bill Gates

Bill Gates Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Lakeside School

Lakeside School University: Duke University, Fuqua School of Business

Duke University, Fuqua School of Business Net worth: $20 million

Rory John Gates' biography

Rory John Gates was born on May 23, 1999, to Bill and Melinda Gates in Seattle, Washington, United States. His father, Bill Gates, is a well-known tycoon, founder, former chairman and CEO of Microsoft, philanthropist, and author.

Bill and Melinda Gates pose in front of the Elysee Palace after receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honor by French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France. Photo: Frederic Stevens

Source: Getty Images

His mother is a philanthropist and a former general manager at Microsoft. Bill and Melinda were married for 27 years before they decided to go their separate ways. They announced their split in a joint Twitter statement. The divorce was finalized on August 2nd, 2021.

Rory has two sisters. Jennifer Katharine Gates, who is the oldest, was born in 1996. She is currently in a relationship with Nayel Nassar, an Egyptian equestrian.

Phoebe Adele Gates, who is the youngest child, was born in 2002. Rory and his siblings had a strict upbringing. For example, they were not allowed to use cell phones until they were 13 years old and were required to do unpaid chores.

They were also not active on any social media platforms. They were raised in a religious household, were involved in church and have a strong desire to help others.

How old is Bill Gates' son?

How old is Rory John Gates now? He is 22 years old as of 2021.

Where did Rory John Gates go to school?

Coming from a wealthy family entails privileges such as attending top schools and afford a lifestyle that many may only dream of. Which college did Rory John Gates go to? In terms of Rory John Gates' college and education, he attended Lakeside School, a Seattle institution that is considered a higher-class private school.

At Duke University, he earned an MBA in Computer Science and Economics. After receiving his first diploma, he enrolled in another school (Fuqua School of Business) to pursue a second MBA.

What is Rory John Gates' occupation?

Concerning his career life, Rory John Gates is still a student. While his parents have dedicated their lives to serving others through their charity, Rory still has enough time to choose his own course of life.

What good things have Bill Gates' son done? Following his parent's footsteps, he has also been involved in charity groups and has donated some of his pocket money to non-profitable family organizations to help the less privileged.

Rory Gates believes in gender equality for all. He advocates for women rights. On one of his mum's posts on Instagram, she stated that,

"Rory is compassionate and curious. He’s a great son and a caring brother. He’s inherited his parents’ obsessive love of puzzles. And one of the things that makes me proudest: Rory is a feminist. As he goes out into the world, I feel more optimistic than ever about the future his generation will build."

What is Rory John Gates' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net worth, he has an estimated net worth of $20 million. However, this information is not official, and it is hard to calculate his net worth separately from his father's.

Rory John Gates' car collection

Among his automobiles are Porsche Panamera, Lamborghini, and Rolls Royce. He has also been spotted flying in private planes and jets.

Does Bill Gates' son Rory have an Instagram account?

While there is a Rory John Gates' Instagram page, it is private, so it is hard to say what he posts there. That said, you can find his photos on his mum's account @melindafrenchgates or his father's account, @thisisbillgates.

Rory John Gates is among the top kids in the world who come from wealthy families. However, even though his parents are very famous, he maintains a very low profile life. He doesn't talk to the media about his personal life and keeps his Instagram profile private.

