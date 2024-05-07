Popular Oyo state motor park former chairman Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, has been reportedly arrested by the DSS

A reliable source privy to the development disclosed that the Auxiliary was arrested for calling out an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde in an interview on Saturday

In the interview, Auxilliary alleged that Governor Makinde's ally, Seye Famojuro, was behind his travail

Mukaila Lamidi, the embattled leader of the Oyo state park management system, who is popularly referred to as Auxiliary, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was learnt that the Auxiliary was arrested at about 4p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at his residence in the Olodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Reason DSS arrest ex-Oyo part manager

According to The Punch, a reliable source said that the embattled transport chairman was arrested because he called out Seye Famojuro, a trusted pal of Governor Seyi Makinde, whom he alleged was the brain behind his dilemma in an interview on Saturday, May 4.

Speaking in the Yoruba language in the interview Auxilliary granted to personnel, Ajibola Akinyefa, he said:

“If he (Famojuro) is the governor or Seyi Makinde is, we will know. It is just a matter of time. Everybody will face the consequences of their actions. The people he chose to manage the park are cheating themselves."

Ex-Oyo part manager called out Makinde's ally

When he was queried if he was removed because of his hooliganism, Auxiliary asked about the number of people who reported him to the police that he beat them.

He added that Seye would soon leave Ibadan for his homeland in Ijesha, alleging that he was not from the state.

Recall that Auxilliary was arrested by the immediate past administration of the Late Abiola Ajimobi around the third week of May 2014.

He was then jailed in 2016 and got his freedom toward the end of Ajimobi's administration in 2018.

