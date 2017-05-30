List of dead Nollywood actors and actresses in 2021 and 2022

Losing a loved one often leads to unimaginable grief and a deep sense of loss. Fans get the same feeling when a celebrity they love passes away. These include musicians, actors, athletes, and politicians, among others. Several dead Nollywood actors and actresses passed on in 2021 and 2022, leaving their fans in grief and a massive gap in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Some of the Nigerian actors who passed on in 2021 and 2022. Photo: @nceebossladyblog, @wuzupnigeria, @jimlawsonmaduike, @amtinsel, @abiodunaleja (modified by author)

The Nigerian film and television industry has produced some of the continent’s best actors and actresses. Unfortunately, some of these talented men and women have passed away owing to various reasons. Who are these renowned dead Nigerian actors?

Dead Nollywood actors and actresses who passed on in 2021 and 2022

What famous actors and actresses died in 2021? Here is a look at the Nigerian actors and actresses who left us recently.

1. Romanus Amuta (Natty)

Date of birth: 1942

1942 Demise: 9 February 2022

9 February 2022 Age at death: 79 years

Romanus Amuta, also known as Natty, died in February 2022. He was among the country’s most prolific actors of the 1980s. He passed away in Lagos in February 2022 after a protracted illness.

2. Lari Williams

The late Lari Williams. Photo: @nceebossladyblog

Date of birth: 1940

1940 Demise: 27 February 2022

27 February 2022 Age at death: 81 years

Lari Williams passed away in his hometown, Ikom, Cross-River, aged 81. He had a long-time illness that eventually led to his demise on 27 February 2022.

3. Tafa Oloyede

Date of birth: 19 November 1952

19 November 1952 Demise: 1 February 2022

1 February 2022 Age at death: 69 years

Tafa Oloyede was one of the top Nollywood actors who died in 2021. He joined Nigeria’s acting industry in 1974 and went on to become a household name in Nollywood. He passed away at the beginning of 2022 after a short illness.

4. Shade Akintaylor, alias Oluweri Magbo Ojo

The late Shade Akintaylor. Photo: @wuzupnigeria

Date of birth: October 1962

October 1962 Demise: 28 February 2022

28 February 2022 Age at death: 59 years

Shade Akintaylor, also known as Oluweri Magbo Ojo, passed away in the United Kingdom, aged 59 years. The late actress’s family reported that she died peacefully and quietly at night. Shade was one of the best-known Nollywood actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

5. Victor Decker

Year of birth: 1949

1949 Demise: 15 February 2021

15 February 2021 Age at death: 72 years

Before his demise, Victor Decker was among the best-known Nigerian veteran actors. He died in mid-February 2021. His neighbours reportedly found him dead in his apartment, with his body in a sitting position.

6. Rachel Oniga

Date of birth: 23 May 1957

23 May 1957 Demise: 31 July 2021

31 July 2021 Age at death: 64 years

Rachel Oniga passed away at the age of 64 due to malaria and typhoid-related complications. While there were rumours that she passed away due to COVID-19 complications, her family dismissed the speculations. She was among the top Nigerian actresses who died in 2021.

7. Jim Lawson Maduike

The late Jim Lawson. Photo: @jimlawsonmaduike

Date of birth: 25 December

25 December Demise: 9 January 2021

Jim Lawson Maduike was a well-known television show host, actor, radio broadcaster, and writer. He became an actor in 2004 and featured in over 150 movies before his demise. He passed on at home after complaining of body aches for a short while.

8. Ngozi Chiemeke

Demise: 7th December 2021

The young Nollywood actress was said to have gone to use a point-of-sale shop on Deeper Life Road in the Boji-Boji area of Agbor when some armed men invaded the place and shot her. She succumbed to the wounds sustained during the shooting.

9. Babatunde Omidina, alias Baba Suwe

The late Baba Suwe. Photo: @presidenttaiwo1

Date of birth: 22 August 1958

22 August 1958 Demise: 22 November 2021

22 November 2021 Age at death: 63 years

Babatunde Omidina, also known as Baba Suwe, died at the age of 63. In April 2019, he went to America to seek diabetes treatment. Unfortunately, his health declined significantly in the years following the visit, eventually resulting in his demise.

10. Prince Ifeanyi Dike

Demise: 27 August 2021

Prince Ifeanyi Dike passed away due to kidney-related complications. He had been diagnosed with kidney failure years before his demise and even underwent a transplant. Unfortunately, he had a kidney failure relapse and passed on in the process of raising additional funds for medical care.

11. Victor Olaotan

Victor Olaotan in a suit. Photo: @amtinsel

Date of birth: 17 February 1952

17 February 1952 Demise: 26 August 2021

26 August 2021 Age at death: 69 years

Victor Olaotan was a prolific actor best known for his leading role in the soap opera Tinsel. He became disabled for years after being involved in a car accident along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

12. Stanley Okoro

Date of birth: 10 October 1992

10 October 1992 Demise: 11 August 2021

11 August 2021 Age at death: 28 years

Stanley Okoro was among the fastest-rising Nigerian actors who died in 2021. He was also a digital marketer and content creator and mainly appeared as a comedian in films. After his demise, his family alleged that colleagues poisoned him since he was suspected of having died from food poisoning.

13. Rich Oganiru

Rich Oganiru. Photo: @broadcastnaija

Date of birth: 23 May 1957

23 May 1957 Demise: 10 August 2021

10 August 2021 Age at death: 64 years

Rich Oganiru passed on after battling an illness for several months. Sadly, he did not have access to proper healthcare due to a reported lack of funds. Before his demise, a video of the bedridden actor surfaced online. In the clip, he was seen begging for funds to help him get medical attention.

14. Sam Obiagu

Sam Obiagu. Photo: @samobiagu

Date of birth: 1971

1971 Demise: 23 December 2021

23 December 2021 Age at death: 50 years

Sam Obiagu was renowned for his roles in The Orbit, Battle of Kings, Strength of Womanhood, The King’s Decision, Another Life, Blood Brothers, and Royal Headache. While the date of his demise is known, the cause of his death was never publicly disclosed.

15. Olanrewaju Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan

Date of birth: 27 November 1976

27 November 1976 Demise: 11 July 2021

11 July 2021 Age at death: 44 years

Olanrewaju Fasasi, also known as Sound Sultan, passed away in New Jersey, United States of America. His death came after a spirited battle with a type of cancer known as Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

16. Dan Nkoloagu

Date of birth: 1937

1937 Demise: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 Age at death: 84 years

Dan Nkoloagu was a veteran Nigerian actor who passed away due to health complications related to old age. These included arthritis and prostate issues. He was in and out of hospital for about a year prior to his demise.

17. Abiodun Aleja

The late Abiodun Aleja. Photo: @abiodunaleja

Date of birth: 16 April

16 April Demise: 21 May 2021

Abiodun Aleja was an actor, producer, and film director. He passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he had been admitted following a short illness.

18. Bruno Iwuoha

Date of birth: 6 October 1952

6 October 1952 Demise: 10 April 2021

10 April 2021 Age at death: 68 years

Bruno Iwuoha passed away at the National Hospital Abuja after a long battle with diabetes. He was renowned for his roles spanning over 509 films in his lifetime. One of the late actor’s most recent roles was in the 2020 film Silent Prejudice.

19. Karibi Fubara

Karibi Fubara. Photo: @karibifubara

Date of birth: 30 August

30 August Demise: 15 December 2021

Karibi Fubara died in mid-December 2021 after battling cancer for more than a year. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

20. Sadiq Daba

Date of birth: 1951

1951 Demise: 3 March 2021

3 March 2021 Age at death: 70 years

Sadiq Daba was a renowned Nigerian broadcast journalist and actor. He took his last breath at a Lagos hospital. He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and later leukaemia and was hospitalized for months before his demise.

21. Ernest Asuzu

Ernest Asuzu. Photo: @lizzyumunna_blog

Date of birth: 26 November 1983

26 November 1983 Demise: 27 January 2021

27 January 2021 Age at death: 37 years

According to the late Ernest’s spouse, the renowned actor slept but never woke up. In 2015, he suffered a stroke that significantly affected his speech and had him bedridden for three years before his death.

22. Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi)

Date of birth: 10 October 1960

10 October 1960 Demise: 5 January 2021

5 January 2021 Age at death: 60 years

Folake Aremu rose to prominence in the 1980s when she was cast to portray Orisabunmi in the television series, Arelu. Numerous other roles followed this in different productions in the 1990s. She passed away in her home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Which actor died recently in Nollywood?

Which Nigerian actor died recently? Romanus Amuta, also known as Natty, died in February 2022. He was among the best-known Nigerian actors in the 1980s.

Which Nigerian actress died recently?

Ngozi Chiemeke died on 7 December 2021 after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Several dead Nollywood actors and actresses passed away in 2021 and 2022. These renowned entertainers left a gap in the industry and in their fans’ hearts. A considerable number of actors on this list are veterans who have been in the industry for decades.

