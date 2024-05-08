A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after thieves made away with his cooking gas cylinders

The unhappy newlywed said he returned from his traditional wedding to find his kitchen door broken

Social media users sympathised with the man over the incident which happened amid the recent crash in the price of cooking gas

A newlywedded Nigerian man, Dennis Akpen Achagh, has lamented after his cooking gas cylinders got stolen.

In a Facebook post, Daniel disclosed he found out after finding his kitchen door broken.

Dennis Akpen Achagh recently had his traditional wedding. Photo Credit: Claudiodiviziva, Facebook/Daniel Akpen Achagh

Daniel had returned from his traditional wedding when he made the saddening discovery. He added that the thieves stole his 6kg and 12kg cylinders.

Daniel wrote on Facebook:

"I came back from my traditional marriage and found my kitchen door broken, they made away my two cooking gas cylinder. 6kg and 12 kg. God pass man."

Legit.ng reported that cooking gas dealers had further crashed the product's price.

People sympathise with cooking gas theft victim

Aginde Magdalene said:

"Hmmmm wicked souls everywhere, it's well bro."

Geoffrey Branchi said:

"Nawao, thief thief it shall not be well with them."

Hrm Mëlãñíñ Kwïñ said:

"This is not a good sign .

"Enemies of progress but nothing pass God✍️.

"Sorry for that."

Toor Wandedoo Iember Joy said:

"Sorry about that dear, God will provide a bigger one."

Jennifer Sar said:

"Sorry for that.

"The Lord will replenish you in fourfold ."

Jenny Jooli said:

"This world ehnn..

"Is those who know us that come back to harm us.

"Well see the beautiful treasure you got that day and be consoled is all gonna be fine okay."

Princess Jennifer Numbur said:

"So sorry for your lost, God will bring bigger opportunity for you and your wife ."

Man shares new cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared the new price he bought cooking gas at a filling station.

This comes as cooking gas dealers crashed the price of the product further following improved forex availability and supply. In a Facebook post, Gaddafi Iyal said cooking gas that used to be N1,300 was now being sold at N900.

Gaddafi revealed he bought at N1,000 at a filling station in Abuja on Monday. Another Nigerian also confirmed the reduction in the price of cooking gas.

