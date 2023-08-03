Neil Diamond’s spouses and children: who are the people in his life?

Neil Diamond is an American singer, songwriter, and composer. He is famously known for his hit songs, such as Sweet Caroline, Hello Again, and Forever In Blue Jeans. The singer has garnered a huge following across the world, with fans curious about his personal life. The identity of Neil Diamond’s spouse, his past marriages, and his children continue to attract a lot of curiosity.

Neil performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Neil Diamond is regarded as one of the best-selling musicians in history, having sold numerous records worldwide. His hit records dominated the music charts, especially in the 70s. Despite his success, his fans have been curious about his love life. The American singer has been married more than twice and is a father of four.

Full name Neil Leslie Diamond Nickname Jewish Elvis, The Basher Gender Male Date of birth 24 January 1941 Age 82 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height 6' (183 cm) Weight 174 lbs ( 79 kgs) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Green Father Akeeba Kieve Diamond Mother Rose Diamond Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Katie McNeil Children 4 Education Erasmus Hall High School, Abraham Lincoln High School, New York University Profession singer, songwriter, composer Net worth $300 million Instagram @neildiamond TikTok @neildiamond YouTube Neil Diamond Facebook @neildiamond

Who is Neil Diamond?

Neil Leslie was born on 24 January 1941 in Brooklyn, New York City, United States. His father is Akeeba ‘Kieve’ Diamond, while his mother is Rose. His father worked as a dry-goods merchant. Neil grew up alongside his younger brother, Harvey Diamond.

The singer attended Erasmus Hall High School and Abraham Lincoln High School. Later, he enrolled at New York University on a fencing scholarship in 1958 as a pre-medicine student.

However, he dropped out of the college during his final year after being hired as a staff songwriter by the Sunbeam Music Company. Today, the decorated singer has an impressive career in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his hit songs such as Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Cracklin' Rosie and Play Me.

Neil Diamond’s spouses

The popular American singer has been married thrice. Here is the highlight of Neil Diamond's wives' history.

Katie McNeil (2012–Present)

Diamond (R) and wife Katie attend Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala at Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Does Neil Diamond have a partner? Yes, he is married to Katie McNeil. She is a music executive and producer known for Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj and Underneath Acoustic Live. She is also a talent manager of her husband, Neil Diamond.

The two met in 2009 while Katie served as a video producer during the filming of Neil's concert documentary. They dated for a while before engaging in September 2011. They finally married on 21 April 2012 in Los Angeles.

The couple has been married for over a decade now, despite the music icon being 29 years older than McNeil. Neil Diamond's wife was born on 1 January 1970.

Marcia Murphey (1969–1995)

Neil and Marcia Murphy sitting and enjoying a drink. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Marcia Murphey, a former American TV producer, is one of Neil Diamond's ex-wives. The former lovers reportedly began dating when the popular singer was still married to his first wife, Jaye Posner. Marcia and Neil wedded on 5 December 1969, and their marriage brought forth two children.

Murphey and Neil Diamond parted ways in 1995. As a result, Neil reportedly surrendered half of his fortune, $150 million, to his ex-wife, as a divorce settlement.

Jaye Posner (1963–1969)

Jaye Posner, a former teacher, was Neil's first wife. The ex-couple first met when the entertainer was a waiter in the Catskill Resort area while Jaye was a high school student.

Neil and Jaye Posner soon became lovers and eventually walked down the aisle in March 1963. They later became parents to two daughters before their divorce on 25 November 1969.

How long was Neil Diamond married?

He married Marcia Murphey for over 25 years and Jaye Posner for over six years before marrying Katie. Neil and Katie have also been married for over a decade. The Sweet Caroline hitmaker was also in a romantic relationship with an Australian woman, Rae Farley—the two dated between 1996 and 2008.

Neil Diamond's children

Neil Diamond's marriages have brought forth four children Elyn, Marjorie, Jesse, and Micah Diamond. Learn more about them below:

Marjorie Diamond

Marjorie is the eldest daughter of the American singer and his first wife, Jayne Posner. She was born in 1966 in New York City, United States. Marjorie is married to a guy named Jeffrey A. Cohen.

Marjorie and Jeffrey were married in 2000 and have two children, Zachary and Abigail. She was also married to David Shapiro between 1990 and 1997. They have one daughter called Maya.

Elyn Diamond

Neil and his daughter Elyn show their form as they get ready to bowl for the benefit of the Children Who Never Forget Foundation at Bowlmar Lanes. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Elyn Diamond Resnick is the youngest daughter of Neil Diamond from her first marriage to Jaye Posner. She was born on 6 November 1968. Elyn has been married to producer Mitchel Resnick since 2005. The couple welcomed their first child Avery Max on 20 December.

Elyn is a professional in the field of creative advertising, and she is also in charge of the Jennifer Diamond Cancer Fund. She has kept her private life away from the public eye but is said to have considerable support for charitable activities and fundraising.

She reportedly headed a foundation for abused children in 1996. In 2014, she became part of the Taylor Smith Pie Smash Challenge to support Smith's TBI recovery and rehabilitation.

Jesse Diamond

Neil Diamond's son Jesse Diamond. Photo: @Jesse Diamond on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jesse Diamond is the third of Neil Diamond's kids. He was born in April 1970 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His mother is called Marcia Murphey.

Jesse is a well-known photographer popularly known for Fine Art Street Photography. He graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in 1993.

The photographer is married to Elana Belzberg Diamond, a behavioural health therapist. Jesse has been sharing pictures of his wife on his Instagram account. He was previously married to Sheryl Lee. The ex-couple married on 28 October 2000 but later divorced. He has one child named Elijah Diamond.

Micah Diamond

Micah is another son Neil had with his second wife, Marcia Murphey. He was born on 14 February 1978 and is 45 years old as of 2023. Micah is the co-founder and chief technical officer at Eyeist, LLC, based in New York, USA. Additionally, he works as a freelance photographer and is best known for Micah Diamond Photography.

He is married to a woman named Emily. Their wedding is said to have occurred at the Fleur De Lisle Center in Mandeville.

FAQs

Who is Neil Diamond? He is a famous singer and songwriter from the United States. Who is Neil Diamond married to? He is married to Katie Diamond. They have been married for over a decade. How old is Neil Diamond's wife, Katie? She is 53 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 January 1970. What is the age difference between Neil Diamond and his wife? Neil and Katie McNeil have an age difference of 29 years. How many times has Neil Diamond been married? He has been married thrice. Before he met Katie, he was married to Marcia Murphey and Jaye Posne. Who are Neil Diamond's children? The American entertainer has four children from his two past marriages. They include Elyn, Marjorie, Jesse and Micah. Who did Neil Diamond have children with? He has children with Marcia Murphey and Jaye Posner.

Neil Diamond is a renowned American singer and composer. He is best known for his iconic song, Sweet Caroline. The award-winning musician has been married thrice and has four children. Katie McNeil is Neil Diamond's spouse, and the two have been together since 2012.

