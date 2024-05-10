Nigeria's foremost examinations body, JAMB, has cautioned against the illegal use of its logo and name

Legit.ng reports that Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB warned that it would clamp down on violators

JAMB disclosed that some people use its name and logo to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed to take legal action against any individual, group, or organisation, caught using its logo "without authorisation".

In its latest weekly bulletin seen by Legit.ng, JAMB said it views unapproved usage of its logo as serious misconduct and an infraction against its corporate well-being, stating that henceforth, any infringement of its logo could attract legal action.

Legit.ng understands that the threat of legal action may not be unconnected with the "unwholesome activities" of some tutorial centres, coaching outfits, schools, among others, who reportedly developed the habit of using JAMB's logo to justify the alleged false claims of scoring high marks in the just-released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024 by their students.

JAMB sets up monitoring team

The board stated that by infusing its logo into “unsavoury claims”, a toga of originality and genuineness is conferred on “their unholy ventures”, thereby deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.

JAMB, therefore, warned that as ignorance is not an excuse in the eye of the law, perpetrators should desist from this “ignoble act” or face the unpalatable consequences of their actions.

Already, it is understood that JAMB has established a monitoring team to identify these alleged culpable individuals or schools towards handing them over to the police and other security agencies for prosecution.

