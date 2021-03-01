Jack Sullivan Rudd's biography: what is known about Paul Rudd’s son?

Jack Sullivan Rudd is one of the two children of famous actor Paul Rudd and his publicist wife, Julie Rudd. Sullivan currently resides in New York with his family. Jack's father is the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man.

Jack Rudd is in school currently. He has never featured in any movie or TV shows, but he may decide to work in the creative industry like his parents later in the future.

Profile summary

Full name: Jack Sullivan Rudd

Jack Sullivan Rudd Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: April 20, 2006

April 20, 2006 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 15 years (as of 2021)

15 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion : Judaism

: Judaism Father : Paul Stephen Rudd

: Paul Stephen Rudd Mother : Julie Yaeger

: Julie Yaeger Sibling : Darby Rudd

: Darby Rudd Occupation: Student

Jack Sullivan Rudd's biography

Jack Sullivan Rudd is a famous American teenager whose popularity is not due to him being a Disney or Nickelodeon actor or a teenage pop music sensation. He is one of the many kids in Hollywood who became famous due to who their parents are.

Jack's father, Paul Rudd, is one of the most popular actors in the world, while his mother is named Julie Yeager. Jack is the firstborn among Paul Rudd children.

How old is Jack Sullivan Rudd?

As of 2021, Jack Sullivan is 15 years old. For the folks who have been asking, "When was Jack Sullivan Rudd born?" He was born on April 20, 2006.

Family

Paul Rudd kids are two in number, Jack and his sister Darby. Darby is four years younger then her brother; she was born in 2010. The siblings were raised in New York. Paul Rudd family resides in New York.

Jack has British heritage as his paternal grandparents, Gloria Rudd and Michael Rudd, are both British. His paternal grandmother was a sales manager for TV station KSMO-TV.

His paternal grandfather, who passed away many years ago, worked as a historical tour guide, and he was a former vice-president of Trans World Airlines.

Educational background

He goes to school in Rhinebeck, New York.

Career summary

Paul's son is a student at the moment; he is yet to choose a career path. His parents both have great careers.

His mother, Julie Yaeger, is a publicist, screenwriter, and producer. She is also known for her work as a counsellor and coordinator for McDougall Communications. She is also a Digital Media Coordinator for Goodway Group.

Yaeger began her career as an intern at Bella. She joined McDougall Communications in February 2014, also as an intern.

After working as an intern with McDougall Communications for one year, she was promoted to McDougall's Communications Coordinator.

His father, Paul Rudd, is an award-winning actor and producer who has over 120 acting credits.

Jack Sullivan's net worth

Jack is still a student in school. His parents, on the other hand, have a combined net worth of $100 million.

His father's net worth is $70 million, while his mother's net worth is $30 million.

How did Jack's parents meet?

His parents have a beautiful love story. Paul and Julie met in 1995 in New York when the actor went to his publicist office on his first day in New York. Paul had moved to New York after his success in the film Clueless.

Paul arrived late to his publicist office and had to rush out for a quick audition. Having just moved to New York that same day, Paul came to his publicist office with a lot of luggage.

Yaeger, who also worked in the office, offered to help the actor keep his property while he went for his audition.

A few days after they met, the actor asked the beautiful lady who helped him with his belongings out to lunch, and their love story took off from there.

They dated for several years and got married on February 23, 2003. They have been together ever since.

Social media

Does Jack Sullivan Rudd have Instagram? Jack does not have social media accounts.

Jack Sullivan Rudd is the teenage son of the super-star American actor Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger. His striking resemblance with his father has made many media platforms tag him his father's doppelganger.

