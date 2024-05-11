Controversial Nigerian stars Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s recent video has sparked an online buzz

In the video, the two public figures were seen dancing to a diss track Portable sang about them titled Alimi

The viral clip triggered a lot of interesting reactions from netizens with some of them saying Naira Marley and Sam Larry don’t care about haters

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and his associate Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry recently shunned their haters on social media by dancing to Portable’s diss song.

In a video making the rounds online, the two controversial public figures were seen displaying their dance moves with Portable’s diss song, Alimi, playing in the background.

Video of Sam Larry and Naira Marley dancing to Portable's diss track trends. Photos: @portablebaeby, @samlarry

Source: Instagram

The song seemed to have been edited by a disk jockey to play at a faster beat as the two stars danced to it, not minding the part of the lyrics that said:

“Life is full of Sam Larry.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the point of the song where Sam Larry was mentioned, the socialite raised his hands to do a peace sign as he continued to vibe to the track. See the clip below:

Reactions trail Naira Marley, Sam Larry's dance

As expected, the video of Sam Larry and Naira Marley dancing to diss track about them piqued the interest of netizens and they shared their thoughts online.

Read some of their comments below:

call_me_pretty202:

“Life is full of samlarry and naira Marley .”

can_dy17:

“Awon killer tunes .”

fobesfola:

“Dem no send una papa .”

starny____:

“The DJ go still explain why he play am after dey cut dat video .”

aadila1014:

“Who else dislike this naira Marley?”

Cindypyd_officials:

“Na so Imole take k!ll the marlians career .”

havartzayo:

“Pls we are looking for the Dj o, he's not yet home since last night .”

billy_d_bag:

“Fr Naira pulling the London stunt in Nigeria .”

Portable opens big shop for his wife

Legit.ng had reported that Portable opened a big store for his first wife, Bewaji.

A clip of the impressive property made the rounds on social media, and many praised the singer for taking care of her.

Portable showed off the furnishings and the office area that Bewaji would use.

Source: Legit.ng