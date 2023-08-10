Where is Mark Mester now? His life before and after KTLA

Mark Mester is a well-known American journalist who worked at KTLA Channel 5 as an anchor for the Weekend Morning News. He has also served at multiple television stations and boasts an extensive experience in the media industry. Besides his journalism career, he is an internet personality.

Mark Mester has been in the media industry, but his prominence rose after he began working as an anchor at KTLA Channel 5 in May 2014. After approximately eight years at the television channel, his job ended. What is the journalist up to now? Here is a look at his life.

Mark Mester’s biography

The journalist was born into the family of Dr Andrew Mester and Sunae Lee in Budapest, Hungary. His father is an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialist based in Santa Barbara, California. He was raised in California alongside his siblings, Luke and Matt Mester.

Mark Mester from KTLA pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of California. He graduated from the institution with a degree in Business Economics.

What is Mark Mester’s age?

The Los Angeles-based journalist is 36 years old as of August 2023. He marks his birthday on 27 December annually and was born in 1986. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Mark is an American journalist. He gained immense prominence when he worked for KTLA Channel 5 as a co-anchor of the Weekend Morning Show. He has a stellar journalism career, having worked as a newscaster at multiple television stations, including KDAF-TV, WFXR-TV, KETK-TV, and WMBB-TV.

What is Mark Mester’s new job?

He recently revealed on his Instagram page that he is starting a podcast called Mark Mester's Dad Jokes. He went ahead to ask his followers for some ideas on creating the best logo for the podcast.

What happened to Mark Mester?

He was fired from KTLA channel 5 in September 2022 after he criticised the management for poorly handling the departure of his co-anchor, Lynette Romero. Lynette Romero had worked with the news channel for approximately 24 years.

Lynette decided to leave the TV station to pursue another opportunity, which the management did not approve. Mester went off-script to express his dislike about how the management handled her departure, and he also apologised to viewers on behalf of the station.

Is Mark Mester engaged?

The American newscaster is rumoured to be dating Isabella Murray. The couple reportedly started dating in August 2020 and has kept their relationship low-key for a long time. It is unknown whether the duo is engaged or married, as neither has publicised their relationship details. Since their relationship is unverified, some assume he is single.

Mark Mester’s height and weight

Mester stands 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Mark Mester is an accomplished journalist, having worked as an anchor for multiple TV stations in the US. After losing his job at KTLA Channel 5, he has plans to become a podcaster. The Los Angeles native is seemingly not in a romantic relationship, as he has not disclosed details about his love life.

