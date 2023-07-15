Who is Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend? Actor’s dating history

Cole Sprouse is an American photographer and actor known for his roles in numerous movies and TV series, including Riverdale and Five Feet Apart. Being a famous personality in the entertainment industry, his career and relationships have been of interest to many people.Who is Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend now, and who has he dated?

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Since gaining celebrity status, the actor has been romantically linked to multiple women, but did he actually date them? Find out who Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend is and his relationship history.

Profile summary

Full name Cole Mitchell Sprouse Gender Male Date of birth 4 August 1992 Age 30 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Melanie Wright Father Matthew Sprouse Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Ari Fournier School Laurel Springs High School College New York University Profession Actor Net worth $8 million Instagram @colesprouse Twitter @colesprouse

Who is Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend?

Is Cole Sprouse dating anyone? The actor is dating Ari Fournier, a social media influencer and fashion model represented by IMG Models. The couple’s dating rumours emerged in February 2021 when they were spotted together in Vancouver, Canada. By then, it remained a mere rumour until July 2021, when the Riverdale actor made it official through an Instagram post.

Later, in August 2021, the model also confirmed the relationship, sharing photos on Instagram and calling him her love. Are Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier still together? The duo is still dating and has been together for approximately two years.

Model Ari Fournier. Photo: @ariloufournier on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cole Sprouse’s relationship history

Who has Cole Sprouse dated? The Five Feet Apart star has been romantically linked to multiple celebrity women in the past. While some relationships are confirmed, others remain rumours as their details are unverified. Here is a look at the actor’s dating history.

1. Alyson Rae Stoner (2004)

American singer and actress Alyson Stoner. Photo: @alysonstoner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alyson is an American dancer, singer, and actress known for starring in Step Up and Cheaper by the Dozen. During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2004, the then 12-year-old actor introduced Alyson Stoner as his girlfriend. Later, the Step Up actress revealed in The Night Time Show podcast that Cole was the first boy she had a crush on and dated.

She also disclosed that the actor dumped her on her birthday, saying their relationship would not work. It is unknown when they parted ways.

2. Victoria Dawn Justice (2004)

Singer and actress Victoria Justice. Photo: @victoriajustice on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Victoria is an American singer and actress best recognised for her roles in Victorious, The First Time, and Fun Size. Her relationship with Cole Sprouse reportedly began after she appeared on an episode of the 2005 sitcom series The Suite Life and Zack and Cody. According to Alyson Stoner, during an episode of the aforementioned podcast, Victoria and Cole had a thing before her.

3. Sophie Tamiko Oda (2005)

Sophie Oda is an American singer and actress. She rose to stardom in 2005 after being featured in the TV series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. In the series, Sophie played Cole’s love interest, but behind the scenes, the two were rumoured to be dating. Neither of them confirmed whether they were an item, but on Instagram, Sophie seemed to have suggested that the actor was her first kiss.

4. Bree Morgan (2013 – 2015)

Bree Morgan and Cole Sprouse met in 2013 at New York University, where they were pursuing their undergraduate degrees. After a short while, what began as a friendship developed into a romantic relationship, and they dated for approximately two years. They parted ways in 2015.

5. Lili Pauline Reinhart (2017 – 2020)

American actress Lili Reinhart. Photo: @lilireinhart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lili Reinhart is an American actress whose most notable roles include portraying Betty Cooper in Riverdale and Vicki in The Kings of Summer. Her relationship with Cole reportedly started when they met on the set of Riverdale in 2017. They had a three-year on-again, off-again relationship and called it quits in March 2020. The actor announced their split on Instagram in August 2020.

6. Reina Silva (2020)

Model and social media personality Reina Silva. Photo: @reinajsilva on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reina is an American model and social media personality. Rumours about her romantic relationship with the actor came to the fore in October 2020 after the two were spotted having a nice time in Vancouver, Canada. Despite the relationship speculations, neither of the celebrities confirmed if they dated.

Apart from the above relationships, the actor has been rumoured to have dated other women. He allegedly dated Katelyn Pippy, Kathleen Herles, Maiara Walsh, and Erin Barr.

Is Cole Sprouse married?

Even though the actor has been in multiple relationships, none led to a marriage. Currently, he is dating Ari Fournier, and they have not exchanged marriage vows. Cole Sprouse’s new girlfriend is a model and social media star.

Fast facts about Cole Sprouse

Who is Cole Sprouse? He is a Los Angeles-based American actor known for starring in Riverdale, Big Daddy, and Five Feet Apart. Who is Cole Sprouse dating? The actor is in a romantic relationship with Ari Fournier, a model. Who is Cole Sprouse’s wife? He is not married and, therefore, does not have a wife. How long did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse date? The former partners dated for approximately three years, between 2017 and 2020. How long has Cole Sprouse been together with Ari Fournier? They made their relationship official in July 2021 and have been together for about two years. Does Cole Sprouse have children? The actor does not have children.

The Riverdale actor was previously romantically linked to multiple women in the entertainment industry but is now in a relationship. Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend, Ari Fournier, is a fashion model and social media personality.The two have been together for about two years.

