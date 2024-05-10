In what could be described as a betrayal is the action of Sadiq Jibrin, a Nigerian man based in Kano state

The young man whose photos have gone viral, reportedly scammed his friend of N3 million and murdered him after promising to help him get a job

However, a security expert shared details of how Sadiq carried out the heinous act alongside two assassin

A Nigerian man identified as Sadiq Jibrin has allegedly scammed and killed his friend over N3 million fake employment offer in Kano state.

Sadiq Jibrin killed his friend Bello after he failed to get him a job at the FIRS. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

Source: Twitter

How Sadiq killed his friend

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the deceased Bello Bukar Adamu, had given money to Sadiq to help him secure employment with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). However, after weeks passed with no job offer and no money returned, Bello pressured Sadiq.

This pressure allegedly led Sadiq to invite Bello to his house, where he carried out the heinous act.

Unable to refund the payment on time, Sadiq allegedly hired two assassins to help kill his friend. He invited his friend to his house, deceived him into visiting.

Upon arrival, the friend was attacked with a pestle, resulting in his skull being smashed, and his life being ended.

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, confirmed the development via a post shared on his X page on Friday, May 10.

He tweeted:

"A family member of the deceased just contacted us on the story where he reported the another version of the story.

"He said “Regards the story of the guy that killed his frend, his name is Sadiq Jibrin with an active handle on X @sadiqsolar and the deceased is Bello Bukar Adamu.

"He didn't actually borrow the money. He lied to Bello (his former colleague at KEDCO) that he will help him secure employment with FIRS, after weeks no job offer & no money there was pressure from Bello on Sadiq and that is when he invited Bello to his house & carried out the heinous act."

