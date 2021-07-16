Amy Askren’s biography: what is known about Ben Askren’s wife?

Amy Askren is a professional realtor currently based in the United States. Many people know her as the wife of Ben Askren. Ben is a retired mixed martial artist and wrestler. Over the past months, Amy has become an internet sensation, primarily due to the much-hyped fight between her husband and Jake Paul. As a result, many people have been yearning to know more about her.

MMA fighter/olympic wrester Ben and Amy Askren attend Spike TV's Guys Choice 2013. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Ben Askren is, indeed, a lucky man. Besides being a multiple award-winning athlete, he has a beautiful, caring, loving, and supporting wife. She has always been by his side in the happy and challenging times of his career.

Amy Askren’s biography

What is Amy Askren's date of birth? The realtor was born on 10th March 1986 in Overland Park, Kansas, in the United States of America. She is of white ethnicity. The names of her parents are Dan Sarver and Cathy Sarver. Unfortunately, there is no information about her siblings, that is, if she has any.

What is Amy Askren's maiden name?

Her maiden name is Sarver. She changed her surname when she became Ben Askren’s spouse.

How old is Amy Askren?

As of 2021, Amy Askren's age is 35 years.

Education

Amy is the true definition of beauty with brains. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Finance.

Career

The 35-year-old ventured into the real estate business shortly after obtaining her degree. Since then, she has been helping her clients to find lovely homes for their families. Currently, she is an estate agent at Firefly Real Estate.

Firefly Real Estate is a real estate firm based in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, in the United States. The company is among the best in the area. It has been in the industry for more than a decade as of 2021.

Judging by her social media posts, she is an aggressive and diligent realtor. Usually, she shares her projects on her pages. She also urges her followers to contact her if they need a house.

Apart from selling houses, Amy is an influencer. She has worked with My Bookie, a betting company. She also revealed that this was her first influencer deal.

How much does Amy Askren earn?

Amy Askren and her husband and kids. Photo: @amyaskren1

Source: Instagram

Undoubtedly, Amy earns an impressive fortune from her career. According to Indeed, a real estate agent in Wauwatosa, WI earns an average salary of $97,466 per year. However, she is yet to disclose her actual salary and net worth.

She also enjoys a good portion of her husband’s fortune. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Ben’s net worth to be around $500 thousand.

Relationship with Ben Askren and parenting

Amy and Ben Askren have been together for over a decade. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2010. Since then, they have been living happily as a couple. Unlike some celebrity couples, there are no scandals in the public domain involving the couple.

They celebrated their 11th anniversary in April 2021. Over time, the couple has become a favourite for many people across the world. Often, they share pictures and videos of each other enjoying the best moments together.

Amy and Ben Askren's family is blessed with three beautiful children: 2 girls and 1 boy. The names of their daughters are Alex and Andy, while the name of their son is Ozzi. Amy Askren's son is the youngest in the family.

Body measurements

The Wauwatosa-based realtor reportedly weighs 123 lbs (56 kg), and she is 5’ 7” (1.70 m) tall. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Social media presence

Ben Askren's wife enjoys a vast following on social media. For instance, she currently has more than 31k followers on her Instagram page. She is also on Facebook and has more than 2k friends. However, her pages are yet to be verified.

Amy Askren is a diligent real estate agent. She also has a beautiful family worth admiring. In addition to that, many of her followers love her for being a supportive and caring partner to Ben Askren, a retired mixed martial artist.

