Britney Spears is a renowned singer and songwriter from the United States. She became in the early 2000s earning the nickname "Princess of Pop". Besides being a successful pop star, Britney is a mother and a wife. How old are Britney Spears' kids, and what are they up to now?

Britney Spears enjoys a family outing with Jayden Federline, Maddie Aldridge and Sean Federline at Planet Hollywood Disney Springs on March 13, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Gerardo Mora

Source: Getty Images

The pop singer has sold over 100 million records globally and is regarded as one of the best pop musicians ever. She has won a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Awards and six MTV Video Music Awards, among others. For a while now, Britney Spears has kept out of the limelight making her fans curious about her personal life, especially her kids. How old are Britney Spears' sons?

Who is Britney Spears?

Britney Jean Spears was born on 2 December 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, United States, to James Parnell Spears and Lynne Irene Bridges. She grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana, alongside her two siblings Bryan James Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears attended Parklane Academy in McComb, Mississippi. She later went to Professional Performing Arts School in New York City.

The pop singer started her career at a young age starring in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club at age 11. At 15, she was signed by Jive Records and in 1999, she dropped her first album, Baby One More Time was a hit. Her second studio album, Oops!... I Did It Again dropped in 2000, becoming one of the best-selling albums ever.

Some of her hit singles include I'm a Slave 4 U, Toxic, and My Prerogative. Spears underwent publicised personal problems and was placed under a conservatorship. She is currently married to Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears' kids

Preston and Jayden Federline with Eddie Morales. Photo: @emoofficial718 on Instagram

Source: UGC

Britney Spears was married to Kevin Federline in 2004–2007. The two met at work as Kevin was her backup dancer. They dated for three months before getting married. The marriage did not last, and the two divorced after three years. Spears and Federline share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Sean Preston

Sean Preston is Britney's eldest son with Kevin Federline. He was born on 14 September 2005 in Santa Monica, California, USA. He lives with his father and stepmother in California. Preston has five siblings, some of whom are from his father's current and past relationships.

Jayden James

Jayden James is the second and youngest of Britney and Kevin's children. He was born on 12 September 2006 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Jayden has four other half-siblings besides his older brother Sean Preston.

How old are Britney Spears' children?

Sean Preston is 17 years old as of August 2023. Jayden James is 16 years as of August 2023.

Where are Britney Spears' children now?

Sean Preston and Jayden James are hanging out with Daphne Barak. Photo: @daphnebarak on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Preston and Jayden Federline live with their dad in California. There were rumours that Kevin wanted to move the boys to Hawaii in May 2023. Britney, through her lawyers, was not opposed to the move. Kevin later denied the claims.

Jayden, like his mom, loves music. In a since-deleted Instagram post on March 2022, Britney said her boys are geniuses. About Jayden, she said:

His gift scares me. He can play jazz and literally anything on the piano. We watched Green Book, and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues.

Jayden and Preston did not attend their mother's wedding in June 2022. In an Interview, Jayden explained that they are happy for her and want her to get better so they can see her again.

Britney spoke about her children's decision not to see her saying she also had reservations. She informed the boys that she would only see them when she felt valued.

FAQs

Who is Britney Spears? She is a renowned American singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s. How many kids has Britney Spears had? The singer has two boys, Sean Peyton and Jayden James Federline. How old was Britney when she had her first child? The singer was 24 years old when she had her first child. What is Sean Preston Federline's age? He is 17 years as of July 2023. Preston was born on 14 September 2005. What is Jayden Federline's age? He is 16 years as of July 2023. Jayden was born on 12 September 2006. Who has full custody of Britney Spears' kids? Nobody has full custody. Kevin Federline got 70% custody of the children, while the singer has 30% unsupervised custody rights. Where are Britney Spears' children now? Sean Preston and Jayden James live in California with their father, Kevin Federline. Does Britney Spears still see her kids? According to Page Six, Britney hasn't seen her sons since the beginning of 2022.

How old are Britney Spears' kids? Britney Spears has two kids with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. They are Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. They live with their dad and stepmom in California, while the singer is allowed to see them from time to time.

