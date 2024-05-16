Hours after her husband, Portable, gets released on bail, Bewaji, the singer's first wife, takes to social media to react

In one of the viral videos shared on her Insta-story, Bewaji was seen recording herself in a cab while giving thanks to God

Legit.ng recalls reporting Portable's recent arrest over a N14m debt, which a video of him trying to escape arrest went viral

Amidst the recent police brouhaha in which Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, was embroiled, a clip of his wife celebrating his release from police custody has gone viral.

Recall that Legit.ng reported how Portable jumped over a gate to resist arrest despite the police having a warrant to take him for questioning.

A video shared online by Portable's first wife as she celebrates after he regained his freedom has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer has now been released from police custody on bail. A clip of his first wife reacting on social media as she celebrated Portable's release has gone viral.

Bewaji celebrates as Portable regains freedom

In the viral clip, Bewaji is seen in a cab recording herself while heading out. She captions her post, giving thanks to God.

She wrote, "Alhamdulilahi," thanking God for her husband's safe return. Bewaji also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Portable after his release from Police custody.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Portable was with one of his lovers, Queen Dami, when he was arrested.

However, the singer's spirit doesn't seem dampened, as he releases a song eulogising his arrest and gate-jumping antics.

See Bewaji's post below:

Netizens react as Bewaji celebrates Portable's return

Here are some of the comments that trailed Bewaji's post:

@omoadebayo_24:

"Your fight buddyBewaji baby, if I put mouth for you and baba Ifa make i bend."

@sherifat_adeleye:

"No couples wey no dey fight."

@mssugaryob:

"As long as you are happy with portable, we the digital in-laws are happy with him."

@__taofeekat:

"Kokoro jewo jewo tiwa."

@honniiee_b:

"Na Portable dey handle this page see him dirty shoe, white don turn brown."

@ifeanyichukwu_angel:

"Na me put mouth for una matter make una no worry."

@megachild01:

"Davido have Chioma portable have Omobewaji."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng