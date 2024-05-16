A Nigerian couple residing overseas revealed their first luxury car acquisition, a revelation that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok

The wife’s elation was unmistakable, her expressions and animated countenance clearly conveying her joy

Captured in the video, the couple took their prized automobile for a spin through the city, flaunting its elegant interior in both the radiant daylight and the captivating glow of dusk

Couple celebrate their luxury car. Photo credit: @chrisandode

Source: TikTok

Nigerian couple's first luxury car abroad

The video featured them driving around the city, giving viewers a tour of the car’s luxurious interior as they enjoyed the changing light from day to evening, as shown by @chrisandode.

Watch the video below:

