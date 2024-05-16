“Enjoy It”: Nigerian Couple Shares their First Luxury Car, Drives It Around Town in Video
- A Nigerian couple residing overseas revealed their first luxury car acquisition, a revelation that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok
- The wife’s elation was unmistakable, her expressions and animated countenance clearly conveying her joy
- Captured in the video, the couple took their prized automobile for a spin through the city, flaunting its elegant interior in both the radiant daylight and the captivating glow of dusk
Nigerian couple's first luxury car abroad
The video featured them driving around the city, giving viewers a tour of the car’s luxurious interior as they enjoyed the changing light from day to evening, as shown by @chrisandode.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Couple shares inspiring story of buying car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many people were amazed and inspired by the story of a Nigerian couple who managed to buy a car in the UK only one month after they moved outside the country.
They proudly showed off their new car, which had a stunning colour that sparkled in the sun, and expressed their joy and gratitude for their achievement.
They revealed that the UK was a land of abundant opportunities, which gave them the chance to work hard and earn enough money to buy a car in such a short period of time.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man resident in Canada has bought a Honda Civic car for himself, and he came on TikTok to celebrate.
