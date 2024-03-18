What is Buster Murdaugh's net worth and where is he now?

Richard Alexander Murdaugh, popularly known as Buster Murdaugh, is an esteemed lawyer from the United States. He gained immense popularity following his family tragedy, where his father was found guilty of killing Buster’s mother and younger brother. What is Buster’s net worth, and where is he now?

Buster's dad at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina (L). Buster at the Colleton County Courthouse (R). Photo: John Monk, Joshua Boucher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Buster Murdaugh comes from a family of solicitors. His great-great-great grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., founded a law firm in 1910 and was elected solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit in 1920. The law firm was often called Murdaugh Law Firm by locals.

Full name Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr Nickname Buster Murdaugh Gender Male Date of birth 11 April 1993 Age 30 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Wade, Hampton, South Carolina, United States Current residence Bluffton, S.C, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Red Eye colour Brown Father Alex Murdaugh Mother Maggie Murdaugh Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Brooklyn White High School Wade Hampton High School College Wofford College Government and International Affairs Program, Unversity of South Carolina Profession Former lawyer Net worth $5 million

What is Buster Murdaugh’s net worth?

According to Digital Ocean, The Journal Bharat and Chuchi Magz, the entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $5 million. He has amassed his wealth through his career as a legal assistant at his family law firm and as an entrepreneur. He also received earnings from the sale of Cross Swamp Farm worth $530,000.

Buster Murdaugh's family

The American entrepreneur is 30 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 11 April 1993. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Buster was born Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr in Wade, Hampton, South Carolina, USA. He is the son of Alex Murdaugh and the late Maggie Murdaugh. His dad was a Parker Law Group LLP lawyer, formerly Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED).

He was raised alongside his late younger brother, Paul Murdaugh. Buster currently resides in Bluffton, S.C., United States.

What happened to Buster Murdaugh's mother and brother?

On 7 June 2021, a tragic incident unfolded at the Murdaugh residence in South Carolina when Buster’s mother, Maggie, 52 years old and his younger brother, Paul, 22 years old, were found dead from gunshots.

In July 2022, Buster’s father, Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of the two murders. He was convicted on 3 March 2023, where he was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murder.

Buster talked about his father's murder case for the first time in a Fox Nation documentary, where he claimed his dad to be a psychopath and not a murderer. He stated:

I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother. We have been here for a while now and that's been my stance.

He also disclosed that he lives in fear as the alleged killer is still at large. He said:

I think I set myself up to be safe but yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody that is still out there.

Educational background

Top-5 facts about Buster Murdaugh. Photo: @AveryGWilks/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Richard completed his high school education at Wade High School. He later attended Wofford College, where he graduated in 2018. He also enrolled at the University of South Carolina to study law but was expelled for a plagiarism incident in 2019.

Buster Murdaugh's occupation

Before the tragic death of his mother and brother, Buster worked at The Murdaugh family law firm, The Parker Law Group LLC, formerly known as Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED). He is believed to run a landscaping business.

Buster Murdaugh’s legal issues

Buster’s family faced several legal issues. In 2015, Buster was linked to the death of Stephen Smith. Stephen was a 19-year-old college student who was found dead around 15 miles from the Murdaugh’s home in South Carolina. Buster was a former classmate of Smith.

Buster denied being involved with Stephen and his death. He stated:

I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith's tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother," Buster said. "I love them so much and miss them terribly.

He added:

These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.

In 2019, Buster’s younger brother Paul was involved in a boat crash that resulted in the tragic death of Mallory Beach. Buster and his mother faced legal repercussions. It was alleged that on the day of the boat crash, Paul had purchased alcohol using Buster’s ID and his mother's credit card.

In February 2023, Netflix released the first season of the documentary series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. The documentary explores the multiple death incidences that the Murdaughs have been linked with.

Who is Buster Murdaugh's wife?

Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend Brooklynn White at the Colleton County Courthouse. Photo: Joshua Boucher

Source: Getty Images

Richard is unmarried. However, he is in a romantic relationship with Brooklynn White and the two live together. The two are college sweethearts. They both attended the University of South Carolina School of Law. They are reported to have been together since 2018.

Buster and White appeared in public for the first time together in 2021 during the trial of Buster's father. Brooklynn remained close to Buster throughout the trial and conviction of his father. She is an attorney at Olivetti, McCray and Withrow Law Firm.

Where is Buster Murdaugh now?

After the murder of his mom and brother, Buster moved out of the home where he lived with his family members. He initially lived with his girlfriend, Brooklynn, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In mid-2023, he bought a three-bedroom house worth $450,000 in Bluffton, S.C, United States, where he relocated with White.

FAQs

What is Buster Murdaugh’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $5 million. What is Buster Murdaugh's age? He is 30 years old as of March 2024. Where is Buster Murdaugh from? He hails from Wade, Hampton, South Carolina, United States. Does Buster Murdaugh have a brother? His late brother is called Paul Murdaugh. When was Buster Murdaugh's wedding? The American entrepreneur is yet to be married. Who are Buster Murdaugh's parents? His father is Alex, and his late mother is Maggie. Who is Buster Murdaugh dating? He is in a relationship with Brooklynn White. Where is Buster Murdaugh's house located? It is located in Bluffton, S.C., USA.

Buster Murdaugh’s net worth is a true indication of his dedication to his work. He came into the spotlight following the tragic death of his mother and a younger brother, Paul. He is in a romantic relationship with Brooklynn White.

