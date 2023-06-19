Johnny Cash’s children: how many kids did the singer have?

Johnny Cash, also known as The Man in Black, was an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He is best remembered for his country music hits, such as Ring of Fire, Riders in the Sky, and Folsom Prison Blues. Much was known about his success in the music industry at his demise, but little was known about his personal life, especially his children. Who are Johnny Cash’s children, and where are they now?

Singer Johnny Cash performs on stage at Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom. Photo: Martyn Goodacre

Johnny Cash passed away on 12 September 2003, aged 71 years, and today, he is celebrated as one the most outstanding country music singers of all time. Even though his career was in the spotlight, he kept his personal life under wraps, leaving many people wondering whether he had children. Discover who Johnny Cash’s children are and if they followed in his footsteps.

Who are Johnny Cash’s children?

How many children did Johnny Cash have? The late singer is survived by five children, four daughters and a son. At his death, all his children were grown-ups with established careers. Here is a look at who they are and what they are up to now.

Rosanne Cash

Country music singer Rosanne. Photo: @rosannecash on Instagram (modified by author)

Rosanne Cash is the firstborn of the late singer's children. She was born on 24 May 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Rosanne is a singer-songwriter known for songs, such as Sea of Heartbreak, September When It Comes, and If You Change Your Mind.

She resides with her husband, musician John Leventhal, in New York City, New York, United States. She has a son, Jakob William Leventhal, with her current partner. Rosanne was previously married to Rodney Crowell, with whom she had four children, Caitlin Rivers, Chelsea Jean, Carrie Kathleen, and Hannah Crowell.

Kathy Cash

Kathy Cash (right) and her half-brother, accepting awards for their father, Single Of The Year for the song "Hurt" and Album Of The Year for "American IV: The Man Comes Around". Photo: Frank Mullen

The Riders in the Sky singer welcomed his second daughter, Kathy Cash, on 16 April 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Unlike her other siblings, she has kept much of her life away from the media except in a few instances when she appeared in TV shows.

She appeared as herself in the TV shows My Darling Vivian, This Is Your Life, and It’s Your Call with Lynn Doyle. She portrayed May in the movie What's the Matter with Gerald? written by her son Dustin Tittle. Kathy is married to singer Jimmy Tittle.

Cindy Cash

Cindy Cash and Former Vice President Al Gore attend a VIP party in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Cindy is the third child of the late singer, born on 29 July 1959 and is a singer, author, and antique dealer. She began singing when she was 9, performing songs with her father and stepmother. According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in the movie The Cradle Will Fall and has appeared in a few TV shows such as My Darling Vivian and Larry King Alive.

Cindy has been married thrice and has a daughter, Jessica Dorraine Brock, with her first husband, Chris Brock. Her second husband was Marty Stuart, and her third was Eddie Panetta.

Tara Joan Cash

Tara Cash (left) and Cindy speak with Peter Cooper during an event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Tara is the youngest of Johnny Cash’s daughters, and she was born on 24 August 1961 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Her mother raised her after her parents divorced in 1966. She is a costume designer known for her work in the movie Nashville Beat.

In 2014, she released the book Recollections by J.R. Cash: Childhood Memories of Johnny Cash. Tara has a single acting credit and appeared in the TV documentary My Darling Vivian. She is married to Fred Schwoebel, and they have two children, Alex and Aran.

John Carter Cash

John Carter Cash performs during the "Dylan, Cash, And The Nashville Cats: A New Music City" album release concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Photo: John Shearer

Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter, was born on 3 March 1970. He followed his father’s footsteps in music and is a Grammy award winner. The American country music singer is known for songs such as Wildwood Flower, East Virginia Blues, and Can’t Feel At Home.

John Carter has three children, Jack Ezra, Anna Maybelle, and Joseph John, from his three marriages. He was first married to Mary Mabry, then to Laura Weber White, and currently to Ana Cristina.

Why did Johnny Cash disinherit his daughters?

The late singer had a successful music career, and undoubtedly, he was a wealthy person. After his death, speculations emerged that he disinherited his daughters, but that is not the truth. In his will, he gave $1 million to each of his daughters, including his two stepdaughters.

However, his son John Carter got the lion’s share of the inheritance, including all publishing rights to the song Ring of Fire.

Who were Johnny Cash’s wives?

His first wife was Vivian Liberto, and they were married between 1954 and 1966. Johnny Cash’s kids with Vivian are Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara. After their divorce, Vivian married Distin.

His second marriage was to June Carter in 1968, with whom they share a son, John Carter. June's daughters from her previous relationships are Carlene Carter and Rosie Nix Adams. Rosie passed away on 24 October 2003.

Fast facts about Johnny Cash

When did Johnny Cash die? The singer passed away on 12 September 2003, aged 71 years. How many sons did Johnny Cash have? He had one son, John Carter Cash. How many biological children did Johnny Cash have? He had five biological children from his two marriages. How many kids did Johnny Cash have with June Carter? He had one child with his second wife. Carlene Carter and the late Rosie Nix Adams were his stepdaughters from his second wife’s previous marriages. What was Johnny Cash’s net worth? His net worth was $60 million at his death. Did Johnny Cash's daughters get any of his money? Yes. Each of his daughters, including his stepdaughters, inherited $1 million. Who are Johnny Cash’s ex-wives? His first wife was Vivian Liberto, and his second wife was June Carter.

Johnny Cash had a prosperous music career and will forever be remembered by most country music lovers. Some of Johnny Cash’s children continue his legacy and have done well as country music singers. The late singer had five children and two stepdaughters from his two marriages.

