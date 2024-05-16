President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sack the minister of finance and CBN governor, Wale Edun and Yemi Cardoso, over failed economic policies

PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noting that it was unnecessary to fight Binance and other cryptocurrency companies

According to the PDP chieftain, the cryptocurrency companies have been existing before the emergence of Tinubu's administration and should not be blamed for the naira's weakness

President Bola Tinubu has been asked to sack the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, and the minister of finance and coordinating economy, Wale Edun, over their failed economic policies that weaken the naira.

Ridwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, saying that the clampdown on the cryptocurrency giant Binance was unnecessary if Cardoso and Edun had effective economic and monetary policies.

The PDP chieftain also berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for always playing the victim card and not taking up responsibilities. He added that Binance had been in the country for a long time, and the cryptocurrency company should not be blamed for the weakness of the naira.

PDP chieftain knocks APC over naira crisis

He explained that the ruling party has fought against parents who send their kids abroad for schooling, Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, and many others rather than implementing economic policies to strengthen the naira.

He said:

"Mr Cardoso and Wale Edun are two confused people who found their way into power because their godfather rigged his way into Aso Rock, not because they are truly qualified. It’s sad that Tinubu continued from where Buhari stopped. The government of Padi Padi.

"Only in Nigeria will the country's financial officers adopt unreal policies to protect the weak currency and recruit many bodies to carry out day-to-day propaganda on the media.

"Binance was never an issue. Binance had been in Nigeria long before these people came to power. Mr Cardoso, under the president's instruction, floated the naira at the very wrong time, which led to borrowing money to defend the naira. They choose to blame finance because they are not used to taking responsibility.

"They have blamed parents who have kids schooling abroad, they have blamed BDC agents, and they hope they won’t one day blame God for their own frivolous actions.

"The only solution is for the president to sack both Wale Edun and Yemi Cardoso and then recruit worthy candidates who can create proper policies that will change the current system; the question is, does the president himself understand the country's real situation? The answer is no."

