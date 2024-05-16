Burna Boy has shared the reason he doesn't show off his good deeds on the social networking app

The singer had an Instagram Live session where he spoke about a lot of issues concerning his career and other artiste

He said the better part of what he earns goes to helping others, but he is not one to show off publicly

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has stated what he spends his hard earned money on.

The singer had an Instagram Live session where he said that most of the money he makes is not spent on himself, but on others. According to him, most of his earnings are used to develop other people.

The Grammy Award winner added that he does not want to show off because he is not that type of person.

Burna Boy reveals where his money goes to. Photo credit @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy makes a prayer

While he was still on his live session, Burna Boy prayed that many would see and realise his impact in the country before he dies.

The singer, who sang praises of some artists during his live session, added that he wanted people to emulate that part of him that gives to ensure others rise.

In his words:

“I spend the largest amount of my earnings on development. One day before I die, you will realise what I have been doing since I came into the industry. This is the part of me I want the whole world to see and emulate."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Burna Boy on where he channels his money. Here are some of the comments below:

@huzanamusic:

"He actually does cos most of the things he does he can never post about it, or help someone to chase clout with it like most people do."

@sp_mario1

"No evidence."

@ekun_banky:

"Which us…who be the u."

@smiley_lookie_:

"More strength."

@big_preshy___:

"Audio."

@kellyempire66:

"Cho Cho Cho."

@drizzy.deluxe_:

"I never chop Burna money."

@y.a.l.h.t.g.p:

"Odogwu u Bhad."

@sholeyrichie1:

"Burna using inshallah like you’re Muslim lol."

@bispendy:

"Only if Burna knows how Legendary he’s , I don’t feel he needs to be explaining all these things. Make him just ignore the internet noise and keep cooking."

