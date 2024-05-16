A Nigerian school has celebrated an intelligent young student who scored over 300 in the just concluded UTME

The brilliant boy, Victor David Neme, scored a high aggregate of 329 and netizens applauded him over the great feat

While announcing the feat via the Facebook app, the boy's school revealed that he is the academic perfect

Victor Neme David, the academic perfect of Himma International College, has been celebrated by his school for emerging one of the top scorers in the unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A post released by the school's management via their Facebook account showed the face of the student and his UTME score.

Academic prefect gets 329 in UTME Photo credit: Himma International College / Facebook.

Neme David scored over 300 in aggregate

The brilliant scholar was able to ace the recently concluded examination with an aggregate score of 329.

His proud school shared his photo online while revealing his status as the academic perfect of the school.

The school wrote:

"Breaking Records and Making History! Himma International College proudly celebrates Victor Neme David's incredible achievement of scoring 329 in the JAMB exam.

"As we commemorate our 35th year anniversary, Victor's success shines as a testament to our commitment to academic excellence and empowerment. Congratulations, Victor, and cheers to many more milestones ahead!"

Reactions trail UTME score of academic perfect

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the boy's impressive UTME result.

Salami Ahmed said:

"This is the outcome of the tremendous efforts put in by you and your colleagues. Wishing you more success in the future national evaluation."

Ramatu Idris said:

"Congratulations."

Salyak reacted:

"Congratulations for your achievements."

Mohammed Charity said:

"Excellent!"

Henry Okwe reacted:

"What Would Be, Will DEFINITELY Be."

See the post below:

