A Nigerian man warmed many hearts on social media after he bought one gallon of fuel and handed it out for free

This is coming at a time when fuel is being sold at the price of N850 per litre in some places across the country

The driver who got the free fuel was short of words as he poured it happily into his car and gave the kind man a hug afterwards

A kind man is being praised on social media because he gave out one gallon of fuel for free.

In a trending TikTok video, the man was standing by the roadside with a gallon of fuel in his hand.

The man handed the driver a free gallon of fuel. Photo credit: TikTok/@bayuztvs.

He flagged a driver and gave all the fuel to the man without collecting any money from him.

The driver was so happy and touched that he prayed for the giver and hugged him tightly.

The heartwarming video was seen on the TikTok handle of @bayuztvs.

Reactions as Nigerian man gives fuel for free

@AK TAIWO said:

"E get trust issue make e no be water."

@user7427992107127 said:

"God bless you."

@azeezatakeem3 said:

"More blessings dear."

@Ride_With_Hayzed said:

"The man no one loose guard, he sharply perceive it, make e no go spoil in fuel pump, sharp man."

@Baby items store in ijebu ode said:

"He smelled it first to be sure if it’s petrol."

@smarpy commented:

"May god bless you."

@SENIOR PRINCE GOD OVA EVERYTY said:

"More blessings to you king."

@kemzy Dolly remarked:

"I love you guy for the good work that you are doing."

@adetoungade said:

"Please come back to Osogbo, I need your help."

@JASPER reacted:

"More blessings my brother."

OLUKAYODE OLUWASOLA said:

"Well Done. keep it up brother."

Lady laments high cost of fuel

In a related story, a lady bought fuel, and she shared her frustration due to the price she bought it at a time when fuel scarcity was reported in Nigeria.

The lady, Chidimma, said she bought fuel at N800 and wished that she would once again buy it at N150 per litre.

Over the weekend, there were media reports that fuel is being sold at N2000 per litre in some states in northern Nigeria.

