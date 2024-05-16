Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has said the opposition camp also belonged to him, and he had sworn to protect everyone

Fubara said this while warning the local government chairmen in the state to tow the path of peace and leave at the end of their tenure

The governor's comment followed a threat by the chairmen that they would not leave because the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly extended their tenure to six months in an amended law

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reminded the executive chairmen of the local government areas in the state that they have a few days to vacate their offices.

The governor’s statement came amid threats by the local government chairmen that they would not vacate office on July 17 because the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly extended their tenure to six months in an amended law.

Fubara warns council chairmen against violence

The governor admonished them to shun violence, warning that they would not be forgiven if they relied on their “useless” support to hurt anybody in the state.

The governor regretted that after the state’s event on Tuesday, miscreants attacked some persons who attended the inauguration of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road project on their way home and described such actions as utterly needless.

Fubara gave the warning at the official kick-off of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road project in the Emohua Local Government Area on Thursday, May 16.

He said:

“So, I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen: you have a few days in office. Please, conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner.”

Fubara speaks on life after office

Fubara drew their attention to the reality of life after office, saying it should help them exercise caution. He noted that the opposition camps belong to him, and there is no need to cause violence.

He said:

“Nobody has the monopoly of violence. I should even come out and shout that I will do this and that. But I don’t need to because both sides belong to me. I have taken an oath to protect all."

Claims EFCC declared Fubara wanted fact-checked

Legit.ng earlier reported that contrary to a post on social media, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state was not recently declared wanted by the EFCC.

Legit.ng fact-checked a breaking news on social media claiming the EFCC declared the governor wanted.

The governor was last declared wanted by the EFCC in May 2022 as the accountant general of Rivers state, while he was first on the radar of the anti-graft agency in 2018 as the director of finance in the state.

