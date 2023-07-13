Who is Tony Stewart’s wife? Get to know more about Leah Pruett

Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett, is an American drag racer, currently driving an NHRA Top Fuel dragster for Tony Stewart Racing. She previously raced for Don Schumacher Racing and Bob Vandergriff Racing before they dissolved. She is a three-time National Event Pro Mod winner and an NHRA Nostalgia FC champion. Interestingly, her husband is also an American former professional car racing driver.

Leah Pruett is a remarkable and accomplished figure in the world of professional motorsports. Aside from her career, she is also known for her relationship with the former stock car racing driver Tony Stewart. She and her husband have been married since 2021. They currently reside in Arizona, United States.

Leah Pruett’s biography

The famous drag racer was born Leah Christine Pruett in Redlands, California, United States and currently resides in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Ron Pruett and Linda Pruett. Her father was a drag racer. Leah grew up alongside her elder sister Lindsey.

After completing her primary education, she attended Redlands High School and later graduated from California State University.

How old is Leah Pruett?

The American drag racer is 35 years old as of 2023. When was Leah Pruett born? She was born on 26 May 1988. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Leah Pruett began racing junior dragsters at the age of eight. She won the National Team Champion Racing title held by NHRA Jr. Dragster when she was ten. She also claimed the Junior Dragster title every year, and by 2005, she had accumulated 37 career wins in eight years of amateur competition. She took part in Pro Mod and Nostalgia competitions.

She made her professional debut in Top Fuel in 2013 with Dote Racing after formerly competing in Pro Mod and Nostalgia Funny Car. Her big break came on 28 February 2016 when she defeated Brittany Force at the Carquest Auto Parts NHRA Nationals in Chandler, Arizona. It was her first career national event win on the professional level.

Pruett has since competed in various drag race events and has won multiple accolades, including the 2010 Nostalgia Funny Car title in the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series and the NHRA SAMTech Factory Stock Showdown championship in 2019. On 14 October 2021, she was announced the Top Fuel driver for Tony Stewart Racing in 2022.

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett’s relationship

Tony and Leah began dating after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The pair announced their engagement through simultaneous Instagram posts on their respective accounts on 18 March 2021. Stewart announced his engagement on Twitter with a post that read:

So excited to spend the rest of my life with a truly amazing woman. She’s motivated, hard working, funny as hell, and as dedicated to her sport as anyone I’ve ever known. Love you babe.

Tony Stewart and Leah eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 21 November 2021 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Before their marriage, Leah was first married to Todd LeDuc, an off-road racer and Monster Jam truck driver. In 2011, she began dating Gary Pritchett, an American NHRA Top Fuel drag racer Steve Torrence crew member. The former couple tied the knot in 2013, and Leah filed for divorce on 31 July 2019.

Leah Pruett’s husband is an American semi-retired professional car racing driver. He is also the current NASCAR team co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing and Superstar Racing Experience. Tony is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Throughout his racing career, Tony has won racing titles in Indy, midget, sprint, and USAC Silver Crown cars.

Leah Pruett is an American drag racer, currently driving an NHRA Top Fuel dragster for Tony Stewart Racing. Throughout her racing career, Pruett has amassed numerous achievements and accolades. She became the first woman in NHRA history to win in the Top Fuel and Factory Stock Showdown categories. She is also known for being Tony Stewart’s wife.

