Who is Kelly McGillis’ spouse? A look at her relationships

American actress Kelly McGillis has been hitting the headlines for her success in the Hollywood scene. She is recognised for starring in Top Gun, Witness, The Accused, and Stake Land. Due to her celebrity status, her love life has been in the spotlight. Discover who Kelly McGillis’ spouse is and her past relationships.

Actress Kelly McGillis attends Stake Land Premiere during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre. Photo: Arthur Mola

Kelly McGillis commenced acting in 1964, portraying Glenda Livingston in One Life to Live. She enjoys a successful acting career, having been featured in over 50 movies and TV series, and besides her career, the actress’ life off-screen, especially her love life, has been hitting the headlines. Wondering who Kelly McGillis’ spouse is? Here is a look at the people she has been romantically been involved with over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Kelly Ann McGillis Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1957 Age 65 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence Hendersonville, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in centimetres 74 Body measurements in inches 37-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 94-69-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Virginia Joan McGillis Father Donald Manson McGillis Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Newport Harbor High School College Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Juilliard School Profession Actress Net worth $4 million

Who is Kelly McGillis’ spouse?

The actress is seemingly not in a relationship and has no spouse now. However, she was married thrice and is a mother of two children. Here is a look at Kelly McGillis’ former couples:

Boyd Black (1979–1981)

Boyd Black, an American writer, was Kelly McGillis' husband in 1979. She was desperate to get back her parent’s approval, and she got married in an attempt to please them. However, her marriage failed in 1981.

Fred Tillman (1989–2002)

Actress Kelly McGillis and husband Fred Tillman attend the Pro-Choice Rally Weekend at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo: Ron Galella

Her second marriage was to American restaurateur Fred Tillman in 1989, with whom she had two children. She struggled with substance abuse during the marriage and, as a result, quit her acting career and her husband was granted custody of her children when they divorced. She married Tillman for approximately 13 years until they divorced in 2002.

Melanie Leis (2010–2011)

Who is Kelly McGillis’ wife? She is not married now. However, her last marriage was with Melanie Leis. She was an employee at a restaurant McGillis had opened with her former husband, Fred Tillman. Melanie, a recovering alcoholic, and Kelly started seeing each other, and their close relationship gradually turned into a romantic one.

On 15 September 2010, the partners entered a civil union at Collingswood Municipal Court. However, after approximately one year into their union, they divorced in 2011.

Kelly McGillis’ relationships

The actress has also been involved with the two other known people. Here is more about the relationships.

Barry Tubb

Actors Barry Tubb and Kelly McGillis attend a Broadway Performance of Mummenschanz: 'The New Show' at Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City, New York. Photo: Ron Galella

Actress Kelly McGillis dated Barry Tubb, an American actor and film director. Barry and Kelly first met on the set of the movie Top Gun in 1986 and hit it off. Their romantic relationship reportedly continued after the film's production, but they called it quits in 1987.

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster. Photo: @jodiefosterworld on Instagram (modified by author)

Kelly was romantically involved with actress Jodie Foster in 1988. Their relationship allegedly began when they were filming the movie The Accused, where McGillis starred as Kathryn Murphy, a lawyer, while Foster played Sarah Tobias, a young waitress. Their romantic fling was short-lived, as it ended in the same year.

Does Kelly McGillis have children?

Yes. The actress has two children, Sonora and Kelsey Tillman, with her former husband, Fred Tillman. Her first daughter Kelsey was born on 24 May 1990, while she welcomed Sonora on 10 April 1993.

Is Kelly McGillis gay?

Yes. The Top Gun actress came out as gay in 2009 when she revealed in an interview with SheWired that she was no longer interested in men. Kelly also revealed to Philadelphia Gay News that she was attracted to girls in high school and, due to her behaviour, her parents kicked her out of home when she was 17.

Is Kelly McGillis married now?

Who is Kelly McGillis’ wife? After parting ways with her former partner Melanie Leis, the actress has not been married and has no partner.

Fast facts about Kelly McGillis

Who is Kelly McGillis’ spouse? The actress has been in a few relationships and has been married thrice. She is currently not married and is seemingly not in any romantic relationship. She has two children from her second marriage.

