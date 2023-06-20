Who is Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend? Get to know Mallory Edens

Mallory Edens is a model, entrepreneur, philanthropist and social media influencer from the United States. Initially, she gained fame as the daughter of Wesley Edens, the co-founder of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team. She is also widely recognised as Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend.

Mallory Edens attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Who is Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend? Her name is Mallory Edens. As a model, she is represented by Women Management Los Angeles and Ford Models agents. Mallory is also the founder of Little Ray Media.

Full name Mallory Barbara Edens Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Wesley Edens Mother Lynn Edens Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers High School Trevor Day School University Princeton University Profession Model, influencer, philanthropist, business executive Instagram @malloryedens

Mallory Edens' biography

The American model was born in New York City, New York, United States. How old is Mallory Edens? She is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 April 1996; her zodiac sign is Aries.

The Instagram star is the daughter of Wes Edens and Lynn Edens. Her father is a businessman and private equity fund investor who co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team with Marc Lasry. He is also the co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and New Fortress Energy.

Her mother owns a livestock farm called Little Creek Farm. She grew up alongside her three siblings, Quentin, Ryan and Madison. Her sister Madison is a doctor in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Mallory Edens' educational background

Mallory Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery at the ABC News, 'Good Morning America' Times Square Studio in New York City. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Source: Getty Images

She attended Trevor Day School. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at Princeton University and earned a bachelor's degree in 2018.

The entrepreneur was an athlete while in University. According to her Princeton athlete profile, she was a mid-distance runner. Additionally, she took part as a Division 1 athlete on the Women's track and field team.

What does Mallory Edens do for a living?

Aaron Rodgers' GF is a model, entrepreneur, philanthropist and social media influencer. She is well-known for sharing lifestyle and modelling shots on her Instagram account. Her account has 228 thousand followers as of this writing. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with over 49.7 thousand followers.

Mallory is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder of Little Ray Media, a company specialising in film, TV/digital, podcast and social media influencers. In 2020, she co-founded a skincare products business, Peachy, with her sister.

As a philanthropist, Aaron Rodgers' current girlfriend supports organisations that deal with mental health and also help the needy. She also advocates for women's rights by championing gender equality in sports and speaking out against racism.

How did Mallory Edens and Aaron Rodgers meet?

The American entrepreneur and Aaron are known to be long-term friends. They were first spotted in May 2019, sitting together alongside Mallory's dad at a Bucks game. Although, at the time, Rodgers was dating Danica Patrick.

In December 2022, they were again seen sitting together during the Milwaukee Bucks game. It sparked rumours that the model could be Aaron Rodgers' new girlfriend. A source told People that they were more than friends, but the relationship was casual. However, the two have not confirmed or denied the rumours.

The American football player, Aaron, is known to have dated several women, such as Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick. He got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley in 2021. However, after a year, the two parted ways in February 2022.

Mallory Edens is a fashion model, entrepreneur, philanthropist and social media influencer. She first gained fame for being the daughter of a famous businessman, Wesley Edens. Mallory is also known as Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend.

