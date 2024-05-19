Former Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie shared a captivating video on TikTok, which quickly went viral, showcasing her dancing skills in a elegant long gown

In the video, the beloved Nigerian footballer donned high heels and confidently displayed her impressive dance moves,

She captivated the attention of numerous users who flooded the comments section with praise, noting her radiant appearance

Former Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie delighted fans with a stunning video on TikTok, showcasing her happy dance moves in a beautiful long gown.

With her high heels clicking away, Michelle twirled and spun, her infectious energy and beaming smile captivating viewers.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie dances. Photo credit: @aloziee

Source: TikTok

Alozie shows dance moves in gown

The Nigerian footballer's viral video was flooded with comments, with fans praising her radiant appearance and joyful spirit, as shown by @aloziee.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Albashir Albashir said:

“I just love this girl I swear.”

Ralphyyyyyy wrote:

“Madam enter field jor.”

LuchiRuth:

“Alozie biko I hope Deborah Eneneche isn't the inspiration behind those shoes? beautiful u dear.”

JC Junior:

“See as person fine.”

Nelsoniyke3:

“My cute queen.”

Emeka:

“More content pls.”

Jude:

“Alozie beautiful.”

Cesar Augusto Olivei:

“You're on another level.”

Area Father:

“See as you fresh, Okeke and Kanu be like man without boyfriends.”

OriginalBagboi:

“Eii babyy.”

Collins Sajoe:

“So beautiful.”

Ologbenlamicheal:

“You are looking good.”

Chiasokam Plaul:

“Alozie my love.”

Brightdarlington2:

“Enjoy your time pretty.”

Alozie dances and have fun with teammate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle Alozie, the talented defender of the Nigerian women’s national team, has delighted her fans with a fun dance with a teammate.

The TikTok video, which has received thousands of views and likes, featured Alozie and her teammate engaging in a friendly dance-off, showcasing their creativity and humor with quirky moves.

Alozie, born and raised in California to Nigerian parents from Imo State, is not only a skilled athlete but also a fun-loving person who knows how to enjoy life.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Michelle Alozie and Asisat Oshoala demonstrate their incredible dance skills and friendship.

Source: Legit.ng