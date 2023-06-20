Jackie Braasch’s biography: age, parents, net worth, Big Chief

Jackie Braasch is an American street racer and rising social media personality. She is best recognised as the girlfriend of fellow street racer and reality TV personality Justin Shearer, famous as Big Chief. She is a member of Car Chix, a premier motorsports organisation for women.

Street racer Jackie Braasch. Photo: @jackiebraaasch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jackie Braasch had an interest in motor racing from a young age. She began professional motor racing in 1998 and has won multiple competitions, especially in the Junior Dragster Division. Jackie and her boyfriend are auto enthusiasts and professional street racers. She is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Jackie Braasch Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Joliet, Illinois, United States Current residence Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 33-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres 84-71-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Justin Shearer Profession Street racer, content creator Net worth $500,000 Instagram @jackiebraaasch

Jackie Braasch’s biography

Jackie was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, United States. She grew up alongside two siblings, Tina and Erin Braasch. Her father was a garage worker who influenced her love for automobiles.

Jackie Braasch’s sister, Erin, is an optician and racing car driver. Jackie and her sister began racing junior dragsters in elementary school and later upgraded to bigger vehicles.

How old is Jackie Braasch?

Jackie Braasch’s age is 33 years as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 4 July every year and was born in 1990. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Jackie Braasch do for a living?

Braasch is best known as a professional street racer. She commenced his professional racing career at 17 when she owned a full-sized dragster. She participated in numerous racing championships at Route 66 Raceway in her hometown.

In 2014, she competed against 398 women in the Car Chix Ladies Only Drag Race and was among the first 12 finalists. Jackie raced in other competitions, emerging among the best racers, and eventually became a member of Car Chix. In 2015, she was crowned Car Chix Girl and was featured in the year’s calendar as Miss May.

Besides street racing, she is a rising social media influencer on Instagram and boasts a significant audience. She regularly shares automobile content and has captivated many netizens on the platform. The Illinois native also teams up with her boyfriend to create similar content on the Midwest Street Cars channel on YouTube. She is also a preschool teacher.

What is Jackie Braasch’s net worth?

The professional street racer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand, according to Popular Networth. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her street racing profession, which seems to be her primary source of income.

Is Jackie Braasch in a relationship?

Jackie is dating reality TV personality and street racer Justin Shearer. They reportedly met at a racing event and went public with their romantic relationship in 2018. The couple is passionate about automobiles and racing and occasionally appeared together in the reality TV series Street Outlaws.

Jackie from Street Outlaws began dating Justin Shearer after he ended his marriage of about ten years with Allicia Shearer in 2017. His ex-wife allegedly accused him of having an extramarital affair.

How tall is Jackie Braasch?

Big Chief’s girlfriend, Jackie Braasch, stands at 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 139 pounds (63 kilograms). Her measurements are 33-28-32 inches (84-71-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Jackie Braasch

Who are Jackie Braasch’s parents? She has not revealed her parents' names, but her father was a street racer and garage worker. Where is Jackie Braasch from? Her hometown is Joliet, Illinois, United States. How old is Big Chief's girlfriend, Jackie? The pro street racer is 33 years old as 2023. Are Jackie and Justin Shearer married? No. They are in a romantic relationship but have not exchanged marriage vows. Is Jackie Braasch a lawyer? She is not a lawyer but a professional street racer and preschool teacher. How much is Jackie Braasch worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. What is Jackie Braasch’s height? Her height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres).

Jackie Braasch is recognised for her prowess as a street racer, a career she has been in since turning 17. The preschool teacher is also known for being reality TV personality Justin Shearer’s girlfriend. She resides in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States.

Source: Legit.ng