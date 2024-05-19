Man City Vs West Ham: EPL Final Game 2024, Match Stream and Latest Update
Manchester, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) 2023-2024 match featuring Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.
The EPL has been decided on the final day on nine previous occasions and City have won each of the last four. It remains to be seen whether the defending champions will retain their cup today, Sunday, May 19.
Follow all the updates here:
Man City vs West Ham: Team news
Goalkeeper Ederson is set to miss the game against West Ham after a collision with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.
He (Ederson) played on for several minutes before eventually being replaced by Stefan Ortega.
Ortega saved City at Spurs and is expected to start again today against the London side.
Man City vs West Ham: match stream
Find the viewing information below:
- Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Man City vs West Ham: Moyes speaks on fixture
West Ham manager, David Moyes, does not appear to hold too much hope of his side stopping Manchester City from winning the Premier League title.
Legit.ng reports that it is Moyes' final game as 'The Hammers' boss.
He joked:
"It would be difficult to stop their Under-14s winning the title."
Man City vs West Ham: Manchester club aims for history
No side in English football history has ever won four top-flight titles in a row.
Man City are within touching distance.
Guardiola stays on as Man City manager
Ahead of the season's last match, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be Manchester City manager also next season.
He said:
“Yes, I have a contract and I want to be here.
“My plan is to be here next season”.