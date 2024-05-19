Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

Manchester, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) 2023-2024 match featuring Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

The EPL has been decided on the final day on nine previous occasions and City have won each of the last four. It remains to be seen whether the defending champions will retain their cup today, Sunday, May 19.

Man City and West Ham slug it out in a crucial EPL final day match. Photo credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Follow all the updates here:

Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.