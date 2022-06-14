Katelyn Sweet’s biography: what is known about Kyle Larson’s wife?

Who is Kyle Larson’s wife? The famous American professional auto racing driver Kyle Miyata Larson is married to Katelyn Sweet, a beauty and skincare expert. She gradually gained popularity after she started dating the auto racing driver.

Photo: @mrs_katelynlarson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Katelyn Sweet has been Kyle Larson’s partner for a long time, and the couple has two children. Besides her relationship with the sports personality, she is known for making a living as a beauty and skincare specialist.

Profile summary

Full name Katelyn Larson (née Sweet) Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Grace Valley, California, United States Current residence Mooresville, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Jennifer Sweet Father Don Sweet Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Kyle Larson Children 2 School Bear River High School Profession Beauty and skincare expert Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Katelyn Sweet’s biography

Who is Katelyn Larson? The celebrity was born in Grace Valley, California, USA. Katelyn Sweet’s parents are Don and Jennifer Sweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Who are Katelyn Sweet’s siblings? She grew up alongside an older brother, Brad Sweet. Her brother is a renowned American professional race car driver.

The American celebrity attended Bear River High School.

How old is Kyle Larson's wife?

She was born on 28 July 1991. Katelyn Sweet’s age is 31 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Katelyn Sweet famous?

The renowned personality attained celebrity status due to her relationship with Kyle Larson, a prominent American professional auto racing driver. She is also known as a beauty and skincare expert and has worked as an independent consultant for Rodan & Fields skincare.

What is Katelyn Sweet’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, the information is unreliable, as the source is unverified.

Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet's relationship

Kyle and Katelyn dated for a long period before announcing their engagement on 22 December 2017. The couple tied the knot on 26 September 2018 in North Carolina.

Does Katelyn Sweet have a child?

Kyle Larson and his wife have two children. They welcomed their first child Owen Miyata Larson on 22 December 2014, and their second child, Audrey Layne Larson, came on 7 May 2018.

What are Katelyn Sweet’s measurements?

Her measurements are 36-27-38 inches (91-69-97 cm). Additionally, she stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kg).

Fast facts about Kyle Sweet

Who is Kyle Larson married to? The sports personality's wife is Katelyn Sweet, a beauty and skincare specialist. Are Katelyn Sweet and Kyle Larson still together? Yes. They have been married for about three years and have two children. How old is Katelyn Sweet? She is 31 years old as of 2022. Where is Katelyn Larson from? She hails from Grace Valley, California, United States, but currently resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, USA. What is Katelyn Sweet’s height? She is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall. How much is Katelyn Sweet worth? Her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Katelyn Sweet is a professional beauty and skincare consultant. She is best recognised as Kyle Larson’s wife. She is also a mother of two children.

READ ALSO: Zion Kuwonu’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, PRETTYMUCH

Legit.ng published an article about Zion Kuwonu’s biography. He is a budding Canadian singer and social media influencer known for being part of the boy band PRETTYMUCH.

He commenced his music career in 2015 by sharing song covers and dancing videos on his social media pages, especially Instagram, where he won the hearts of many netizens. His fame increased when he joined PRETTYMUCH, a five-member music group. The music group is known for hits such as Would You Mind, Corpus Christi, Real Friends and The Weekend.

Source: Legit.ng