Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of inmates of Kirikiri Prison having a swell time

The inmates looked happy and vibed to music being played with a JBL speaker while someone prepared ram for them

Some Nigerians marvelled at the sight of the inmates having fun, wondering how it was possible in custody

A video of inmates of Kirikiri Prison, Lagos having a nice time in custody has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The clip was a repost from one of the inmates, Toblad, who happened to be celebrating his birthday behind bars.

In the clip, Toblad, panned the camera around to show the other happy inmates vibing in the background.

The inmates played music with JBL speaker and were seen having suya. A man was seen in a corner preparing an already killed ram.

The clip was shared on X by @_DuroJaiyeJnr who appeared shocked.

In another news, a Kirikiri Prison official had disclosed how Bobrisky was being treated.

The Kirkiri video sparked reactions

@Daddy_Tweens said:

"So why una come de fear to go Kirikiri? See men de inside de chop life. Una de here de run from police."

@Segun_Ajiboye1 said:

"Make I no talk sha because I had visited almost all the correctional centers in Lagos state.

"If people know the kind of life they chop inside the place ehn."

@Cocca1na said:

"You think say toblad na small boy for the life settings? When him dey jail na where politicians go dey."

@etzsylva said:

"Wait!! They’ve phones and JBL in there? Omo nawa o."

@ugly_yout said:

"Omo na for omo lile oo.

"If u no get level u go too suffer inside there."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"JBL and suya inside prison is crazyyyyy."

@zamani281 said:

"As how ?? Where and how the ram take evter."

Nigerian prison flaunts luxurious hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that th Nigerian prison had flaunted a luxurious hotel with ultra-modern facilities.

This initiative marks a significant development for the NCoS, showcasing its diversification beyond traditional correctional service functions.

The hotel, located at KYC La Villa Diamante City Estate in Abuja, is a product of the NCoS Staff Cooperative Society's acquisition of a 160-unit property. The official unveiling ceremony for COCOS took place on March 1, 2024, graced by the presence of former minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

