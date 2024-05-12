A Nigerian man is in a complicated situation as his relative has been making sexual advances

The man who spoke anonymously said a long-lost cousin he recently met and connected with is making it 'obvious' she is attracted to him

A counselling psychologist and emotional health coach, Omotola Akinwale, spoke to Legit.ng and shared an expert perspective on how best to handle the awkward situation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering relationship matters.

FCT, Abuja - A 25-year-old man shared his concern.

"Here is the best background I can give. We are both adults, in our 20’s and we had no idea we existed until 2024. A long lost type situation. And I really want to be close but she makes it very obvious she finds me attractive.

"I added her on snapchat and she posted full on naked pictures of herself the day she added me. Since then when we are alone, there is always that vibe and she acts different when family is around versus just us.

"Honestly I try to act as if I do not notice but I don't know what to do. I have tried to tell myself I'm imagining it but I'm definitely not. How can I handle this?"

For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Secret relationship with my cousin? Therapist intervenes

Omotola Akinwale presently works as a psychologist at Mycarebuddy, a Lagos-based mental health therapy startup. Akinwale has trained dozens of individuals (on-site and offline) across Western Nigeria on different topics about relationship, mental, and emotional health wellness.

This is a very dicey situation because like every other person who wants to be close to family, this is a long-lost type situation. But then, he doesn't have the same intention as she does.

For this case, first thing first: I would say he should open up to a trusted family member about her advances.

I know that the questioner is doubting if he is reading the signs wrong, but he knows this is not it, 'this person is very interested in me'. And it tells him one thing: 'I find you attractive, I don't find you in the manner that you find me. You want to be close to me like a cousin, I want to be close to you like something else'.

So, he should open up to a trusted family member because if this should go south, the first thing people would say is 'why didn't you talk'. And also, she can turn around the claim and say 'he is the one who wants me'.

Then, as much as he wants to be close, he should not put both of them in situations where they have to be alone. Keep a bit of distance so as to stay safe.

Baba Tee says cheating is men’s second skin

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian actor and comedian Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, caused a huge stir on social media over his view on men who cheat.

Baba Tee was recently a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast where he spoke about a series of topics, including men not being faithful in their relationships.

Read about relationship issues:

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should always seek their professional advice that takes into account their circumstances before making any decision.

Have a story to tell? Need an expert's advice? Feel free to reach out to us at info@corp.legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng