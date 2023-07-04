Austin Butler’s girlfriend history: who has the actor dated?

Austin Robert Butler is an American actor, singer, and model. He is known for starring in Elvis; The Dead Don't Die, and The Carrie Diaries. Butler has also gained recognition for his hit singles, including Whatever My Love and Greenpar Expanse. Besides his successful career, who is Austin Butler’s girlfriend? Here is the actor's dating history to help you learn more about his love life.

Austin Robert Butler made his acting debut in 2007 when he appeared as Danny in a short film, The Faithful. He has since appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Hannah Montana and My Uncle Rafael. Apart from his career life, fans have been curious about his dating life. Who is Austin Butler dating, and who has the singer dated in the past?

Profile summary

Full name Austin Robert Butler Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Anaheim, California, United States Current residence Anaheim, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Lori Anne Howell Father David Butler Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Net worth $4 million Instagram @austinbutler Facebook @AustinButlerOfficial

Austin Butler's relationship history

The prominent actor has been romantically linked with around six women in the past. Below is Austin Butler's girlfriend list. However, only one is a confirmed relationship, while others are rumours that have not been verified by the involved parties.

Cody Kennedy (2007)

Cody Kennedy is an American famous actress, writer, and model. She is known for portraying Sasha in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2019) and Marigold in Dollface (2022).

Austin Butler and Cody in 2007. However, up-to-date information about their relationship remains scanty.

Vanessa Hudgens (2011–2020)

One of the most talked-about relationships involving Austin Butler was his romance with Vanessa Hudgens. She is an American actress, voice-over artist, producer, and singer. Vanessa gained fame through her role in the High School Musical 3: Senior Year film.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship was first made public when the ex-couple was reportedly spotted kissing and having fun at the Lexington Social House in September 2011. The following year they graced a red-carpet event at the premiere of Vanessa’s film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

During their dating period, they were seen together on numerous instances and shared sweet moments on social media. After dating for almost a decade, Austin and Hudgens broke up in December 2020, reportedly due to their busy career schedules.

AnnaSophia Robb (2013)

Austin Butler has also been linked with AnnaSophia Robb. They both appeared in the TV series The Carrie Diaries. Robb is a well-known American actress and singer. She is known for featuring in Bridge to Terabithia and Soul Surfer. However, no public evidence indicates the two had a romantic relationship.

Olivia DeJonge (2020)

There were speculations that Butler also dated his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge, from January to November 2020. The dating rumours emerged first when the pair were seen together at a movie theatre in Melbourne.

Austin Robert and the Australian entertainer were later seen on Queensland's Gold Coast enjoying their sun-drenched outing. The duo have never disclosed to the public details concerning their alleged relationship.

Lily-Rose Depp (2021)

Lily-Rose Depp is a French actress, model, and musician. Rumours about the actress being Austin Butler's gf emerged in August 2021. The duo sparked dating rumours after a photo of them locking lips while in London emerged. The Relationship rumours have never been confirmed.

Kaia Gerber (2021–present)

Who is Austin Butler's girlfriend now? He is allegedly dating Kaia Gerber. Kaia is an up-and-coming model and actress best known for her appearance in American Horror Story and The Great Gatsby Live Read.

Austin Butler's new girlfriend has also worked with various brands and designers, including Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Chrome Hearts. Butler's relationship with the American model reportedly began in December 2021.

The two were seen attending a yoga session together in Los Angeles. The couple graced W Magazine's annual Best Performances party hand-in-hand ahead of the Oscars in March 2022.

There has also been a photo of the singer kissing Gerber on the cheek during the event. In May 2023, the duo went out for dinner together with Kaia's parents and her brother at the Italian restaurant Roberta’s in Culver City, Calif.

Is Austin Butler married?

The popular singer has never been married. While he has previously been involved with some women in Hollywood, none of whom he has dated carries the title of Austin's wife.

FAQs

Who is Austin Robert Butler? He is an actor, singer, and model from the United States. How old is Austin Robert Butler? The American actor is 31 years old as of June 2023. He was born on 17 August 1991. Where is Austin Robert Butler from? He was born in Anaheim, California, United States. Is Austin Butler single? No, he is not single. He is dating Kaia Gerber, an American model and actress. How tall is Austin Butler? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. How much is Austin Butler's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $4 million as of 2023.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing Austin Butler’s girlfriend. He has been linked to a few women of high calibre, with only one confirmed relationship. Austin is reportedly dating Kaia Gerber now.

