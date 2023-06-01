Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas have a wife? His relationships

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is a prominent American actor, film director, and playwright. He became famous for portraying Randy Taylor in the TV series Home Improvement and Young Simba in The Lion King, a 1994 film. While his profession is an open book, not much is known about his love life. Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas have a wife?

Jonathan Taylor Thomas developed an interest in acting after being inspired by the TV show Roseanne in 1988. He made his acting debut in 1989 when he appeared as Randy in the TV series ABC TGIF. Apart from his thriving career in acting, many people are keen on discovering Jonathan Taylor Thomas' personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Taylor Weiss Known as JTT Gender Male Date of birth 8 September 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Stephen Weiss Mother Claudine Gonsalves Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Sargeant Elementary School, Chaminade College Preparatory School College Harvard University, St. Andrews University, Columbia University Profession Actor, director Net worth $12 million

Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas?

The American actor was born on 8 September 1981 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States. His father is Stephen Weiss, and his mother is Claudine Gonsalves. Taylor's dad worked as an industrial sales manager, while his mother was a personal manager and social worker.

The Last Man Standing star was raised in Sacramento, California, United States, alongside his elder brother, Joel Thomas Weiss, who is a basketball coach. Taylor's parents divorced in 1991.

Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas have a wife?

Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas married? The American actor has never been married. He has managed to keep his dating life under wraps, and his relationships have never been confirmed. Below are the women Taylor has been romantically linked to.

Jessica Bowman ( Late 1990s)

Jessica Robyn Bowman is an actress from the United States. She is known for starring as Colleen Cooper in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman (1995-1998). Bowman was born on 26 November 1980 in Walnut Creek, California, United States.

She was reportedly Jonathan Taylor Thomas' partner in the late 1990s. After dating each other for some time, they allegedly parted ways. Neither Jessica nor Thomas has ever denied nor confirmed the alleged relationship.

Scarlett Pomers

Scarlett Noel Pomers is an American actress famous for featuring in TV series like Reba and Star Trek: Voyager. She was born on 28 November 1988 in Riverside, California, United States.

There are unconfirmed rumours that Scarlett Pomers and Jonathan Taylor Thomas once dated each other. However, much information about their speculated relationship is not known.

Nikki Hale (1997–1998)

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was romantically linked to another lady known as Nikki Hale between 1997 and 1998. On 9 October 2013, the famous actor uploaded his photo with Nikki on his Instagram account with the caption.

Natalie Wright (2007–2008)

The famous actor allegedly dated Natalie Wright between 2007 and 2008. Natalie is reportedly an author and model. The two reportedly met in 2007 during the production of the movie The Extra, where Natalie wrote the plot, and Taylor served as a director.

Wright and Taylor's relationship was so strong that they reportedly settled on Westlake Village, California, as their wedding venue. The ex-couples broke up before exchanging marrital vows due to unknown reasons.

Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas gay?

No, the Hollywood actor does not belong to the LGBTQ+ community. Jonathan Taylor Thomas' sexuality has been under heavy scrutiny due to the queer roles he has played in some TV films. For instance, in 1999, he played a closeted gay student in Common Ground.

He also starred as a bi hustler in Speedway Junky (1999). In 2011 Chelsea Handler, an American comedian and television host, also referred to Jonathan as gay. However, during his interview with Jay Leno in 1998, the popular actor addressed the allegations touching on his sexuality, terming them as mere rumours,

Pretty much in Hollywood, you're not anyone until it's rumoured that you're gay, so I wasn't upset about it. Not that there's anything wrong with it, but they're rumours [...].

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas? He is a famous American actor widely known for his appearance in the television series Home Improvement. How old is Jonathan Taylor Thomas? The popular actor is 41 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1981. Is JTT married? No, the American entertainer has never been married. Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas gay? No. He made it clear in 1998 that he is not gay. Did Jonathan Taylor Thomas' marriage to Natalie Wright happen? No, they reportedly parted ways before exchanging marital vows. Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas have a child? The famous actor does not have children. How much is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $12 million as of 2023.

Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas have a wife? The American actor is not married. Although he has been in the spotlight due to his fame in the entertainment industry, he has kept all information about his dating life under wraps.

