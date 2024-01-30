Who is Leah Williamson’s partner? Her relationship history explored

Leah Cathrine Williamson is a professional footballer from Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. She plays for the Women's Super League club Arsenal—Leah dabbles as the captain of the England women's national team. Her popularity in the sports industry has sparked interest in her personal life, with fans wondering whether she is married or in a relationship. Who is Leah Williamson’s partner?

Leah Williamson attends the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2023 at Dock10 Studios on December 19, 2023, in Manchester, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Leah Williamson is among the best players in women’s football. The professional footballer plays in central defence or midfield. She is also an author and has written several books, including You Have the Power: Find Your Strength and Believe You Can and The Wonder Team and the Forgotten Footballers. Take a look at her relationship history.

Profile summary

Full name Leah Cathrine Williamson Gender Female Date of birth 29 March 1997 Age 26 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom Current residence Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father David Williamson Mother Amanda Williamson Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Portfields Primary School, Ousedale School Profession Pro footballer, author Instagram @leahwilliamsonn

Who is Leah Williamson?

The British footballer was born on 29 March 1997 in Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom and raised in Newport Pagnell, England. She is 26 years old as of January 2024.

Leah Williamson was raised in an athletic family. The midfielder has represented England since 2010 at youth levels. She joined Arsenal's Centre of Excellence in 2006 when she was only nine. In December 2014, she was selected as the Vauxhall England Women’s Youth Player of the Year.

Leah Williamson’s partner history

The British footballer has never been married as of 2024. Mostly, Leah Williamson prefers keeping her personal life private, but she has been rumoured to be in a few relationships in the past.

Leah Williamson’s relationships that are known in public are with Jordan Nobbs, Mason Childs, Alex Scott and Keira Walsh. While Williamson has been linked with these famous personalities, she is yet to confirm any details about her romantic life.

Jordan Nobbs

Jordan Nobbs of Aston Villa looks on during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa on December 09, 2023. Photo: Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Nobbs is an English professional footballer representing Arsenal Women in the Women's Super League and the England national team. Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson's relationship rumours started when photos of the due surfaced online, sometimes holding hands.

Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson have established their name in the sport and have become great partners, not just during games but also in their friendship. That said, neither has confirmed whether they are in a romantic relationship.

Mason Childs

Leah Williamson has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Mason Childs, an English professional football player. Mason is the captain of the England squad and plays for Arsenal in the FA WSL. Mason Childs and Leah Williamson are childhood friends who have played football competitively since Leah was nine.

Rumours spread after Leah wished her a happy birthday with heart emojis. In her birthday message to Mason, Leah revealed they met a year before while playing football and wished him a happy 21st. However, this might be a friendly message, as neither has confirmed their relationship.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott (R), former footballer and presenter, stands with Leah Williamson of England during the England Women's Team Celebration at Trafalgar Square. Photo: Eamonn McCormack - The FA

Source: Getty Images

Alex Scott is an English sports presenter, pundit, and former professional footballer. She previously played as a right-back for Arsenal in the FA WSL. made 140 appearances for the England national team and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The alleged relationship between Leah Williamson and Alex Scott came into the spotlight in 2023. The two shared a professional connection during their time at Arsenal, but there is no proof of whether the duo had a thing. Alex Scott is currently in a relationship with the Grammy Award and multiple Brit Award-winning singer and songwriter Jess Glynne.

Keira Walsh

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh celebrate victory during the Women's Finalissima 2023 match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on April 06, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Keira Walsh is a professional footballer playing as a midfielder for Liga F club Barcelona and the England women's national team. In June 2023, she was named in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player World Cup squad. Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh met at an England Under-15s camp. Like the previous relationships, neither has responded to the relationship rumours.

FAQs

Who is Leah Williamson? She is a professional footballer playing for the Women's Super League club Arsenal and the England women's national team. Where is Leah Williamson from? She hails from Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom. How old is Leah Williamson? The British footballer is 26 years old as of 2024. Who are Leah Williamson’s parents? Her mother is Amanda Williamson and her father is David Williamson. Does Leah Williamson have any siblings? She has a brother named Jacob Williamson. Who is Leah Williamson’s partner? The British footballer keeps her personal life under wraps and is presumably single. How long has Leah Williamson been at Arsenal? The footballer signed for Arsenal in 2006, meaning she has been on the team for over 17 years as of this writing. How many trophies has Leah Williamson got? She has won six major trophies with Arsenal.

Leah Williamson’s dating history remains a topic of speculation and curiosity among fans and the public. Who is Leah Williamson’s partner? As of 2024, the footballer is reportedly single.

