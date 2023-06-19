Who is Maude Apatow’s boyfriend? The actress’ relationships

Maude Apatow is an American actress best known for appearing in the HBO drama series Euphoria from 2019 to 2022. She is also known for starring in TV shows and movies such as Assassination Nation, Girls and The King of Staten Island. Apart from her career success, fans have been curious about her dating life. Who is Maude Apatow's boyfriend, and who did the singer date in the past?

Maude Apatow poses as she joins the "Little Shop of Horrors" cast at The Westside Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Maude Apatow made her acting debut at the age of seven. Her father, Judd Apatow is a filmmaker, while her mother, Leslie Mann is an actress. Maude has been featured in some of her father's films, such as Funny People, This Is 40 and Knocked Up. The American actress has been linked to a few famous male entertainers.

Profile summary

Full name Maude Annabelle Apatow Gender Female Date of birth 15 December 1997 Age 25 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Judd Apatow Mother Leslie Mann Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sam Koppelman School Crossroads Schools, Interlochen Arts Camp University Northwestern University Profession Actress Instagram @maudeapatow

Maude Apatow's dating history

Maude has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities, having confirmed one relationship. Here is her dating history.

Charlie Christie

Charlie Christie was one of the first people the actress was linked with and the only Maude Apatow's relationship she confirmed. Charlie is a talent manager from the United Kingdom. They started dating in April 2018, and after dating for about two years, they called it quits in 2020.

In an interview with US Weekly in 2018, she expressed how she likes collecting business cards from new restaurants and that she still had one from her first date with her boyfriend, London's Bocca di Lupo. In April 2019, Charlie Christie and Maude Apatow celebrated their first anniversary, shared in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

In 2020, on Valentine's Day, Charlie professed his love for Maude in an Instagram post. Their relationship ended in 2020, and the actress deleted photos of her with Christie from her Instagram account.

Lukas Gage

The American actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with a fellow actor Lukas Gage following their great on-screen chemistry in the HBO drama series Euphoria. They also starred together in 2018 in a black comedy thriller, Assassination Nation. Lukas shared a photo of them getting cosy on his Instagram page, which fuelled the rumours.

Additionally, he posted another photo with Maude and actress Sydney Sweeney in January 2022 while on a trip to New York. Maude's younger sister, Iris, also stirred the speculations by jokingly saying that she could confirm the two were dating. However, neither party denied or confirmed the rumours.

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow at HBO's Official 2020 Golden Globe Awards After Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Angus Cloud is another actor that the actress was rumoured to be dating. The two starred in the TV series Euphoria. They played Lexi Howard and Fezco. Fans believed they were romantically involved in real life.

Angus posted appreciative comments about Apatow's on-screen character, which made fans speculate he admired the American actress. In addition, the two having a dinner date on Valentine's Day, and Angus referred to it as A lil NYC date.

In February 2022, the Euphoria stars attended the launch of Thom Browne's Fall 2022 tartan collection in . Another thing that fuelled the rumours was Maude's father, who severally shared posts about her daughter's close relationship with Angus Cloud. It remained speculation as none of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Sam Koppelnman

Amanda Seyfried, Sam Koppelman, and Amy Koppelman attend a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel in October 2021 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Who is Maude Apatow dating now? Rumours have it that the American actress is romantically involved with Sam Koppelnman. On 20 January 2022, Sam Koppelman and Maude Apatow were spotted at the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans basketball game in New York City.

Deux Moi's source confirmed that the two are dating but keeping their relationship out of the public. Nonetheless, the two have not confirmed or turned down the rumours.

Maude Apatow's BF is a New York Times best-selling author, widely recognised for co-writing the book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump alongside Neal Katyal. He is also a speechwriter and has written for several publications such as Time Magazine, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

FAQs

Who is Maude Apatow? She is an American actress best known for her role in the TV series Euphoria. How old is Maude Apatow? The American actress is 25 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 15 December 1997. Where is Maude Apatow from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Maude Apatow's parents? Her parents are Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Does Maude Apatow have a boyfriend? She is allegedly dating Sam Koppelman, an author. Are Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow dating? No. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2022, but none ever confirmed or denied having dated. How tall is Maude Apatow? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing Maude Apatow's boyfriend. She has been linked to a few men of high calibre but only confirmed one relationship. Maude is presumed to be dating Sam Koppelman.

