Maximillion Cooper’s biography: what is known about Eve’s husband?

Maximillion Cooper is an entrepreneur and fashion designer from the United Kingdom. Besides having a thriving business, he is also a family man, married to Eve Jihan Cooper. His wife is an American rapper, singer, and actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry after releasing her first album, Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders' First Lady.

Maximillion Cooper is the CEO and founder of the annual British 3,000-mile international motor rally, which takes place on public roads, Gumball 3000 Ltd. The entrepreneur is largely involved in charity and philanthropic pursuits, where he helps underprivileged youth across the United Kingdom.

Profile summary

Full name Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper Nickname Max Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 1972 Age 51 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2” Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Father Johnnie Cooper Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Eve Jihan Cooper Children 5 College Saint Martins College of Arts and Designs Profession Entrepreneur, fashion designer Net worth $60 million

Maximillion Cooper’s bio

The British entrepreneur was born in Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom. He is the son of Johnnie Cooper. His father is a professional sculptor and a painter, while his mother is a calligraphist.

The businessman was raised alongside his sister in the UK. Maximillion Cooper’s sister is Kitty Cooper. In 1990, he enrolled at Saint Martins College of Arts and Designs in London, England, to pursue Fashion Communication & Promotion.

What is Maximillion Cooper’s age?

The British fashion designer is 51 years as of 2023. He was born on 7 June 1972. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Maximillion Cooper’s job?

He is an entrepreneur and fashion designer by profession. Since childhood, he immersed himself in street culture, embracing skateboarding, freestyle BMX, and graffiti. Back in the day, Maximillion competed as a race car driver.

What does Maximillion Cooper own?

He owns the Gumball 3000 Ltd company based in London, United Kingdom. He funded Gumball 3000 Ltd in January 1999 and has managed it for over two decades.

The car rally company has gained popularity for its high-profile participants and lively atmosphere. Maximillion has collaborated with famous brands like Puma, Giorgio Armani, Romeo Gigli, Adidas and Nixon.

What is Maximillion Cooper’s net worth?

Over the years, the entrepreneur has made a fortune from his car rally company. Is Eve's husband a billionaire? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $60 million.

Is Max Cooper married to Eve?

Maximillion is married to the American rapper Eve Jihan Cooper. The duo met at a Gumball 3000 rally in 2010. They dated for four years before getting married on 13 June 2014 in a wedding ceremony at Blue Marlin Cola Jondal Beach, Ibiza, Spain. Speaking with E! News, the entrepreneur said,

I'm so happy to make Eve my wife. The experience has been amazing, and we are both so happy to have tied the knot. We met at the 2010 Gumball 3000 rally, so it only seemed right to have the wedding at the finish of this year's rally in Ibiza, which was the final top stop on this year's event. We couldn't be happier celebrating such a special day with all our family members and friends.

Max and his wife, Eve, welcomed a baby boy in February 2022 named Wilde Wolf. Maximillion has four older children from his previous marriage.

Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife?

Before meeting Eve, Max was married to the American entrepreneur Julie Brangstrup. Julie is known for being the founder and CEO of a female community platform that raises money for charities providing safety education to women and children in need, Cash & Rocket.

Max and Julie tied the knot in 2003 and were together for seven years before going separate ways in 2010. The couple share four children from their marriage, namely Lotus Cooper (2002), Jagger Cooper (2003), Cash Cooper (2006) and a daughter named Mini Cooper (2008).

How tall is Maximillion Cooper?

The British fashion designer stands 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 178 pounds (81 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Maximillion Cooper? He is a British entrepreneur and fashion designer. How old is Maximillion Cooper? He is 51 years as of 2023. Who is Maximillion Cooper's first wife? His first wife was the American entrepreneur Julie Brangstrup. What is Eve's husband’s net worth? He has an approximate net worth of $60 million. How tall is Maximillion Cooper? The British fashion designer is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall. Who is Maximillion Cooper’s sister? He has a sister named Kitty Cooper.

Maximillion Cooper is a famous entrepreneur and fashion designer from the United Kingdom. He is the founder and acting CEO of Gumball 3000 Ltd company. The businessman is also a family man married to the American rapper Eve Jihan Cooper.

