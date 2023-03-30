Who is Aree Gearhart? Get to know Jack Osbourne’s fiancée

Who is Aree Gearhart? She is an interior designer and former magazine editor from the United States. Little was known about the interior designer until her relationship with actor Jack Osborne came to the fore.

Photo: @seecreature on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aree Osbourne attracted public attention when she commenced her relationship with New York Minute actor Jack Osbourne. They have been together for nearly three years since 2019 and have a single child. She worked as Issue Magazine editor before becoming an interior designer. She is also a rising Instagram personality with a considerable audience.

Profile summary

Full name Ariel Gearhart Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Partner Jack Osbourne Children 1 Profession Interior designer

Aree Gearhart’s biography

Ariel Gearhart was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She has a younger brother, Devon, an actor known for his roles in Funny Games, Changeling, and Full Circle. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Where does Aree Gearhart reside now? Jack Osbourne’s fiancée lives with her family in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How old is Aree Gearhart?

The interior designer is 32 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 22 March every year and was born in 1991. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Aree Gearhart do for a living?

Gearhart is an interior designer and a former magazine editor. In 2014, she was an editor for Issue Magazine, which published art, fashion, film, and music news. After the media company, the Atlanta native was hired at Poketo, an art and design brand based in Los Angeles, California, USA. She created a pride video and a newsletter campaign at the company to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Jack Osbourne’s girlfriend, Aree Gearhart, is also a rising Instagram personality with a considerable following. She joined the platform in June 2011 and is a regular user sharing her family and lifestyle pictures with more than 37 thousand followers as of writing.

How did Jack Osbourne meet Aree Gearhart?

American actor and film producer Jack Osbourne met his fiancée Aree Gearheart on the dating app Raya. Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart reportedly commenced their love story early in 2019, and they made their relationship public in November 2019 when they showed up together at the American Music Awards.

After approximately two years into their relationship, Osbourne popped the question to his girlfriend, and they got engaged in December 2021. Following their engagement, Aree got outpouring messages of support on social media from Osbourne’s family members welcoming her into the family.

Previously, Jack Osbourne was married to Lisa Stelly. Jack and Lisa announced their separation in May 2018 and finalised their divorce on 5 March 2019.

Does Aree Gearhart have kids?

She has one child, Maple Artemis Osbourne, with her fiancé Jack Osbourne. Aree Gearhart’s baby was born on 9 July 2022. She is also a stepmother to Osbourne’s three children from his previous relationship with Lisa Stelly. Her stepchildren are Andy Rose, Pearl, and Minnie Theodore.

How tall is Aree Gearhart?

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts

Who is Jack Osbourne's fiancée? The actor is engaged to Aree Gearhart. What is Aree Gearhart’s age? Her age is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 March 1991. Where does Aree Gearhart come from? Her hometown is Atlanta, Georgia, but she resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Aree Gearhart’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. What is Aree Gearhart’s occupation? She is an interior designer. Previously, she worked as a magazine editor. What is Aree Gearhart’s height? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Aree Gearhart is an interior designer and former magazine editor. Her relationship with actor Jack Osbourne brought her into the limelight, and currently, the couple has a daughter. They live together in Los Angeles, California, USA.

READ ALSO: SoftMadeIt’s biography: age, real name, sister, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published SoftMadeIt’s biography. He is a Nigerian social media influencer, dancer, and music producer. He gained social media fame after sharing engaging videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Jerry Chuks, famous as SoftMadeIt or Golden Boy, hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. His dance videos introduced him to the social media audience, and later, he started creating other entertaining videos, such as lip-syncs and comedy skits. He is a member of the content creation group The Geng.

Source: Legit.ng