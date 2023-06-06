Victoria Chlebowski’s biography: who is Michael Imperioli's wife?

Victoria Chlebowski is a Russian interior designer and entrepreneur. She is the founder of a design firm called SVE New York. The interior designer came into the spotlight following her relationship with American actor and writer Michael Imperioli. Her husband is best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos TV series.

Actor Michael Imperioli (R) and his wife, Victoria Imperioli, attend the premiere of Amazon's "Mad Dogs" in West Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Victoria Chlebowski and his partner reside in an Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan, New York, USA. Coming from an artisan-loving family, her passion for design began at a young age.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Chlebowski Imperioli Gender Female Date of birth 1966 Age 57 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Russia Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA, United States Nationality Russian-American Ethnicity White Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-91 Shoe size 7 (UK) Hair colour Greyish-white Eye colour Blue Father Ryszard Chlebowski Mother Raisa Chlebowski Relationship status Married Partner Michael Imperioli Children 3 College Elite College Profession Designer, entrepreneur Net worth $550,000

Victoria Chlebowski’s bio

The prominent entrepreneur was born in Russia. Victoria Chlebowski’s ethnicity is white, and her nationality is Russian-American. The entrepreneur is from Russia but has spent most of her life in the United States of America.

Victoria’s mother is Raisa Chlebowski, while her stepfather is Ryszard Chlebowski. Her mom left Russia for Ukraine in 1976 because of anti-Semitism. She used to work in real estate in the late 2000s.

The entrepreneur’s stepfather, Ryszard, is a master artisan who does panelling and mouldings. Ryszard, along with her daughter and business partner, collaborated on the renovation project of a theatre in Chelsea.

What is Victoria Chlebowski’s age?

Michael Imperioli and his wife, Victoria Chlebowski, Arriving For The World Premiere And Royal Film Performance Of The Lovely Bones At The Odeon Leicester Square, London. Photo: Mark Cuthbert

The interior designer is 57 years as of 2023. She was born in 1966 but has chosen not to disclose her precise date of birth.

Educational background

She attended a private high school in California and later joined Elite College in the United States. There, she pursued art, philosophy, and German.

She also studied art history in a private design and art in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood, Parsons School of Design|The New School.

Career

Victoria Chlebowski is a designer and entrepreneur. She manages various businesses, including SVE New York design company, in collaboration with Sonya Chang.

The set designer combined efforts with her husband to establish Studio Dante, where Michael Imperioli served as a director. The interior designer has an Instagram account showcasing her room decorations and design skills.

Michael Imperioli’s wife is also in the film industry. She is credited for a 2013 film, Joy de V., directed by Nadia Szold. Additionally, she has worked as a film producer for features such as The Hungry Ghost and Circledrawers.

What is Victoria Chlebowski’s net worth?

Michael Imperioli’s wife has an alleged net worth of $550,000. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her career as an interior designer and other business ventures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

How did Michael Imperioli meet his wife?

The duo met in a bar in the mid-90s and have known each other since college. The celebrity wife revealed how they hooked up in an interview in 2007 but did not disclose the bar's name. Michael Imperioli and Victoria Chlebowski dated for around five months and tied the knot on 19 September 1996. The couple has been married for 27 years as of 2023.

Does Michael Imperioli have children?

Michael Imperioli and Victoria Chlebowski have two sons, David and Vadim, and a daughter named Isabella. The celebrity wife got Isabella from her previous relationship, but she has been with the family for most of her life.

Michael Imperioli and wife Victoria during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Audience at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

How tall is Victoria Chlebowski?

The celebrity wife is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 36-28-36 (91-71-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Victoria Chlebowski? She is an interior designer, set designer and entrepreneur from Russia. What is Victoria Chlebowski’s age? She is 57 years as of 2023. What is Victoria Chlebowski’s ethnicity? The celebrity wife is of white ethnicity, a Russian-American national. How did Michael Imperioli meet his wife? The couple met in a bar in around 1995/96. Does Michael Imperioli have children? The family is blessed with three children; David, Vadim and Isabella. What is Victoria Chlebowski’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $550,000. How tall is Victoria Chlebowski? She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Victoria Chlebowski is a Russian-born interior designer, set designer and entrepreneur. Her long-lasting marriage to the American actor and writer has inspired many.

