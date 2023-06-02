Who is Kyle Baugher? The story of Kelly Reilly's husband

Kyle Baugher is a financier from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as the husband of the English actress Kelly Reilly. Kyle’s wife is known for her roles in Yellowstone, a Paramount network series, as Beth Dutton. Apart from Yellowstone, the actress has appeared in popular films such as True Detective, Sherlock Holmes, Above Suspicion and A Haunting in Venice.

Kyle Baugher and his wife reside in New York City. Photo: @mzkellyreilly on Instagram (modified by author)

Kyle Baugher was just a regular guy before he met actress Kelly Reilly. Since marrying her, many people, especially Reilly's fans, have wanted to know more about him. The financier is currently residing in New York City with his wife.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Baugher Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1977 Age 45 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Southampton, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Partner Kelly Reilly University Princeton University Profession Financier Net worth $700k–$800k

Kyle Baugher’s bio

The American financier hails from Southampton, New York, United States. What is Kyle Baugher’s age? The American financier is 45 years as of June 2023. He was born on 18 July 1977; his zodiac sign is Cancer.

He is an American of white ethnicity. According to his LinkedIn profile, he enrolled at Princeton University in New Jersey in 1998. There, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History in 2002.

What does Kyle Baugher do for a living?

Kelly Reilly's husband is a New York-based financier. He invests in various shares and bonds and is an investigator for ProFound Recovery Solutions in California, United States. There isn't much known about Kyle Baugher’s job as he keeps most of his life private.

What is Kyle Baugher’s net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of between $700,00 and $800,000. His primary source of wealth is his career as a financier. His spouse has amassed an estimated net worth of $5 million from her acting career.

Who is Kelly Reilly married to?

Kelly Reilly's husband is Kyle Baugher. Photo: @___livia95_ @DavidGL88Muser on Twitter (modified by author)

Kelly and Kyle Baugher exchanged wedding vows in 2012 in Somerset, England. Kyle's wife has won three awards for her outstanding performances. They include the Empire Awards, London Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review. The couple first met in 2010 in Marfa, Texas and started dating.

The English actress and her husband have been married for about 11 years as of 2023. Speaking with Esquire, Kelly credited her husband for getting her back into the theatre. The Yellowstone actress said,

I hadn’t done a play in eight years. I was doing play after play after play in London, and I couldn’t manage a great personal life and do a play. Now, I'm married and happy and content, so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back.

Before meeting Kyle, the English actress was previously in a relationship with British-American film, television, and theatre actor JJ Field in 2001. Their relationship lasted for about a year before they decided to part ways. She also hooked up with the Israeli actor Jonah Lotan in 2007. The pair had been engaged for two years before they broke up.

Does Kyle Baugher have children?

Kyle and his spouse do not have children as of 2023. However, they have a dog that Kelly describes as her "hairy baby", and the actress frequently posts the pet on her Instagram account.

How tall is Kyle Baugher?

The American financier stands 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

FAQs

Kyle Baugher is a financer based in New York, United States. He is widely known as the husband of the Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly. The duo currently resides in New York City, USA.

