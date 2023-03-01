Who is Lil Meech’s mom? Meet Latarra Eutsey, Big Meech’s baby mama

Latarra Eutsey is famous as Lil Meech’s mother. Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., is the son of Demetrius Flenory Sr., otherwise known as Big Meech. Professionally, Latarra is a real estate agent working at Real Property Executives in Florida, USA.

Latarra Eutsey and Lil Meech attend the Taurus premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Latarra Eutsey’s relationship with one of the Black Mafia Family’s founders, Demetrius Flenory Sr., brought her into the limelight. She is the mother of US rapper and actor Demetrius Flenory Jr., famous as Lil Meech. Eutsey is a real estate agent working at a company in Florida, USA.

Profile summary

Full name Latarra Shane Eutsey Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Dania Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Real estate agent Net worth $1 million

Latarra Eutsey’s biography

She was born Latarra Shane Eutsey in Dania Beach, Florida, USA, where she spent most of her childhood. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity, currently residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

What is Latarra Eutsey’s age?

Lil Meech’s mom is 54 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 January 1969. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Was Latarra Eutsey in BMF?

Latarra is known for her relationship with Demetrius Flenory Sr., one of the founding members of the Black Mafia Family (BMF). BMF was a drug trafficking and money laundering organisation established by brother Big Meech and Southwest Tee in Southwest Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Even though the organisation expanded its network to other parts of the US and recruited more members, Latarra was not linked to its operations but only had a romantic relationship with Demetrius. As for the show titled BMF, based on the story of the organisation, Eutsey did not appear on screen.

What is Latarra Eutsey’s job? She is a real estate specialist at Real Property Executives in Florida, USA.

What is Latarra Eutsey’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million, according to Gossip Next Door. Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s mother is a real estate agent and has been in the lucrative industry for quite a while, earning a substantial income, which contributes to her net worth.

Does Latarra Eutsey have a husband?

She is seemingly not married and not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. Latarra once dated Big Meech, with whom she has a single child, Demetrius Flenory Jr.

Latarra Eutsey’s son, popular as Lil Meech, was born on 22 April 2000 in Miami, Florida, USA, and is an actor and rapper.

How tall is Latarra Eutsey?

Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s mom stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Latarra Eutsey

Who is Lil Meech’s mother? The American rapper’s mother is Latarra Eutsey. How old is Latarra Eutsey? Her age is 54 years as of 2023. She was born on 13 January 1969. Where does Latarra Eutsey come from? She is from Dania Beach, Florida, but lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. What is Latarra Eutsey’s occupation? She is a real estate agent working at Real Property Executives in Florida, USA. How much is Latarra Eutsey worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. What happened between Lil Meech’s parents? His parents had a romantic relationship which led to his birth, but they were never married. His father, Big Meech, is currently serving a prison sentence. What is Latarra Eutsey’s height? Her height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Latarra Eutsey is a career woman who has worked as a realtor in the real estate industry for quite a long time. However, she is widely recognised for her relationship with Big Meech, and, subsequently as Lil Meech's mother. She currently resides in Florida, USA.

