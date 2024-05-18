Former Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna Central has urged the government to pay nothing less than N100,000 as the new minimum wage

Shehu Sani maintained that the proposed N45,000 to N48,000 minimum wage by the government could not be enough for any Nigerian worker considering current realities

The former lawmaker maintained that the government now has enough since the removal pf the fuel subsidy

Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna Central, has urged the federal government to propose a reasonable new minimum wage. The former lawmaker maintained that no worker in the country can survive with anything less than N100,000, considering the state of the economy.

Senator Sani made this position while addressing the face-off between organised labour and the federal government over the proposed N45,000 to N48,000 minimum wage.

Minimum wage: What can government pay

According to Daily Trust, Sani said the government has enough resources to pay the new minimum wage and that a living wage for the workers was not bad.

His statement partly read:

“I don’t know how a Nigerian can survive with less than N100,000. If you break down what the government is offering, N45,000-48,000, you will see how unrealistic it is by the time you factor in many things. The position taken by labour should be considered by the government."

What government can pay as new minimum wage

Sani added that the agreement to pay the new minimum wage was one thing, and the ability to pay was another that should be discussed. He noted that it has been difficult for the government to pay the minimum wage currently on paper. So, this factor should be considered in the discussion.

However, he stressed that the government now has more money since the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy and the best way to reflect that on the people was to increase the workers' minimum wage reasonably.

N48k Minimum wage: Shehu Sani mocks government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sani had mocked the N48,000 minimum wage as proposed by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Sani said the government's proposal can only be compared to what Al-Majiri would use to feed themselves.

Some Nigerians have taken to the post's comment section and expressed their reactions to the development.

