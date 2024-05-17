A reverend father in Anambra state has been kidnapped from his base and whisked away to an unknown location

The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Prudentius Aroh, confirmed the development and disclosed that prayer is ongoing for the safe rescue of the kidnapped cleric

However, spokesperson of the Anambra state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the abduction and shared further details

Gunmen have kidnapped Basil Chukwuemeka, a Catholic priest in Anambra state, south-east Nigeria.

Anambra police confirm abduction of a Catholic priest. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

How the Catholic priest was kidnapped

As reported by PremiumTimes, the man of God was abducted on Wednesday at Eke Nkpor by Obosi Bypass in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Prudentius Aroh, announced this in a statement on Thursday, May 16.

He noted that the bishop of the archbishop of the Archdiocese, Valerian Okeke, has called for intensified prayers among the Catholic faithful for the safe release of the cleric, Leadership reported.

“Until now, the abductors have not established any contact with anybody,” he said.

Police launch manhunt

However, the police authorities in Anambra state said they have launched a manhunt for the abductors and possible rescue of Fr. Gbuzue, The Sun reported.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Anambra state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, addressed the Catholic priests during their meeting in Onitsha.

The CP allayed their fears and assured them that the command would do everything to rescue the priest unhurt, and arrest the abductors.

“Anambra Police Command has launched a manhunt for the abductors and possible rescue of Reverend Fr. Basil Chukwuemeka,” he said.

